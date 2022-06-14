ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Still fuzzy about blockchain? This new Atlanta co-working space wants to help

By Emil Moffatt
WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tech entrepreneur Marlon Williams believes blockchain represents the future of the way we interact and do business online. “Creators, the ones uploading the photos, writing the status messages, adding their personal information on these sites, they’re the ones who are going to monetize their data online,” said Williams. “So the future...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 2

 

