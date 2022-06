POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man was arrested following allegations that he killed his wife and disposed of her remains in May. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Irene Lanning Xeniti’s daughter reported her missing May 30 after not hearing from her in several days. Before the Sheriff’s Office issued the missing person alert, deputies reportedly went to Xeniti’s townhome that she shared with her husband, Ian Lanning, on NE 23rd Avenue.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO