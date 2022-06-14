ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

12 Vacation Bible School Camps You Don’t Want To Miss In Owensboro [LIST]

By Angel Welsh
KISS 106
KISS 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's summer in the bible belt which means vacation bible school days are upon us. We have compiled a list of all things VBS to help your kiddo have the best summer EVER!. I remember growing up we moved around a lot and couldn't truly afford to do a lot of...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I know what you’re thinking… I sort of resemble something that just waddled up out of the ocean (like a manatee or seal pup.) And ya know something, maybe I did! No matter the case, I’m very calm and sweet-natured. I like riding in the car, enjoy going on walks, and LOVE everyone I meet. I do great around kiddos and would make an excellent family seal…I mean, dog! I do best with other big dogs and would prefer a meet and greet with other pets before settling into your home. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccinations. Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, I’m sure to make a big splash with your family!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Society
City
Bellevue, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
KISS 106

Evansville Church and Nonprofit Team Up to Provide Free Produce for the Community

Even before the pandemic, when things were "normal" there were a lot of people experiencing food insecurity - that problem has only grown over the past couple of years. That's why food drops, food shares, food giveaways (whatever you want to call them) are more important than ever. What's equally as important as providing free food is providing healthy free food, and that's exactly what All Saints Catholic Parish and Seton Harvest are doing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Why is the Evansville, IN Arby’s on Green River Road Closed?

If you have driven past the Arby's location on North Green River Road in Evansville recently, you are probably wondering 'Where ARE the meats'?. If you are not a member of the Facebook group Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, I highly encourage you to join. Not only are there reviews about our local restaurants, sometimes members ask important questions too. Like this one from Jen C;
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New Restaurant Set to Open in Former Newburgh Burger King

The town of Newburgh has seen some growth over the past few years with new retail spaces and restaurants popping up across its landscape. In the four years I've lived here since my family and I moved from the north side of Evansville, the town has seen the construction of a Popeye's, McCallister's Deli, Dunkin', and Teriyaki Madness, the latter of which is the newest addition taking space a couple of doors down from Wings Etc. behind Walmart. Even Burger King relocated from Hayley Drive just east of the Highway 66 and 261 intersection where it had been for years, to a new, more modern building on High Pointe Drive that can easily be seen at the intersection of Highway 66 and Frame Road. Since that move, its former location has sat vacant. That won't be the case much longer.
NEWBURGH, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KISS 106

Indiana Restaurant Serves Beer in a ‘Fish Box’

Many bars across the Evansville area offer draft beer in fish bowl mugs. The thick, heavy glass mugs look like wine glasses on steroids. But one Newburgh bar has put a unique spin, or should I say, edge, on the popular mug. Who Invented the Fishbowl Beer Mug?. While the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Ten Evansville Businesses That 90s Kids Miss

We have seen a lot of businesses come and go in Evansville. These are just a few that I know that 90s kids miss the most!. I find myself often telling kids that I know all about what places in Evansville used to be and how much fun we had going there. I'm sure that I am not the only one who fondly remembers the "good ole days" when we would visit certain places in Evansville. There are quite a few of these places that we frequented back in the 90s that we wish that our kids could enjoy today.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Salvation Army#Bellevue Baptist Church#School Days#Grove Baptist Church June#Yellow Creek Baptist#Matthews Table Jul
KISS 106

Sahara Desert Dust from Africa in Evansville Skies This Week

If it looks a little hazy outside, that's not the smoke you're seeing. That's actually dust from Africa!. You are going to want to keep an eye on the sky this week, as the sky will be a little hazier than usual. It will be a beautiful sight to see, but if you're wondering why it will be so hazy over the next few days, it's all due to the Sahara Desert.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Police Remind Pet Owners Neglecting Animals Outside Could Land You in Jail

The dog days of summer are here. Actually, these are the days to protect your dogs and other outdoor animals from the extreme heat. The Evansville Police Department actually has a Humane Unit that works closely with Animal Control, to ensure the safety of animals within the city limits. They also maintain a database of convicted offenders for those found guilty of animal-related crimes within the City of Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New Restaurant Opening in Former Evansville Show-Mes Building

New life is coming to the vacant Show-Mes building, soon it'll be known as The Barrel House. On Evansville's east side over by Showplace Cinemas sits a big nice building with an incredible patio. That building was formerly Show-Mes. My friends always liked to catch the UFC fights at Show-Mes because they had such a great patio, but unfortunately, after show-Mes closed that building sat vacant for quite some time, until now!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Large Inflatable Waterpark Coming to Pike County, Indiana

Southern Indiana will soon be home to its first-ever inflatable waterpark!. When it comes to summer fun on the water and waterparks, there are no shortages of that in southern Indiana. Most notably, we have Splashin' Safari, Big Splash Adventure, and several beaches from Patoka Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Scales Lake. However, we will be able to have a little more summer fun on the water in Pike County with our very first inflatable waterpark!
PIKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
KISS 106

Indiana’s Lilly King Competing in Budapest As a U.S. International Swim Team Captain

The swimming competition that officially begins Saturday, June 18, 2022, was actually supposed to take place about four months ago. The FINA, which stands for "Fédération Internationale de Natation" had to reschedule to avoid overlapping with the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. The second time the games had to be postponed was due to the highly contagious Covid-19 variants in January 2022. The competition wraps up Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Check out how to watch the action below)
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Two-Day Job Fair Coming to Henderson June 14-15

If you or someone you know is looking to get back into the workforce, or maybe you've been at the same job for a long time and you're ready to see what else is out there, the Henderson Economic Development Workforce Coalition is giving you the opportunity to explore a variety of options in the Henderson area during a two-day job fair at the Henderson County Public Library.
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy