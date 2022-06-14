ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: Hats off to stylish racegoers as sun shines for Royal Ascot

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xc8aI_0gADegre00

Racegoers have filled the stands at Royal Ascot for the first time since the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kRhL_0gADegre00
A racegoer poses for a photograph ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zW8L_0gADegre00
Racegoers arriving ahead of day one of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWYvM_0gADegre00
A racegoer from Ukraine, Maria Turtus, poses for a photograph (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The event is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, but is also a chance for many to dress up in their finest clothes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rd2wf_0gADegre00
The Tootsie Rollers arriving at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTKPN_0gADegre00
It was a beautiful sunny day for racegoers, with flowers in full bloom for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDMzi_0gADegre00
Racegoers at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the men sported top hats and tails or smart suits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWQo2_0gADegre00
Not to be outdone, male race fans also dressed up for the occasion (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VNdf_0gADegre00
Racegoers arriving at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrYIB_0gADegre00
Royal Ascot is a chance to show off some spectacular hats (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KUAd_0gADegre00
A stylish hat was essential at the races (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The event witnessed a royal theme in the year the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee. While among those attending was Princess Beatrice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrxtj_0gADegre00
Princess Beatrice was at the races with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rW6Bi_0gADegre00
A racegoer in a Union flag hat (Aaron Chown/AP) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ps1Ty_0gADegre00
Red, white and blue hats proved popular at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KglXJ_0gADegre00
A racegoer at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFnN1_0gADegre00
The bunting was back out at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA0 (PA Wire)

