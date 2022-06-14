ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SNP MP Grady facing two-day ban for ‘inappropriate physical advance’ on teenager

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvpiN_0gADeSSM00

An MP who made an “unwanted sexual advance” on a teenage staff member faces a two-day suspension from the Commons.

SNP MP Patrick Grady said he was “profoundly sorry” for his behaviour after being found to have breached Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy.

Investigators examined the behaviour of Mr Grady, who was 36 at the time, towards the then-19-year-old party staff member at a 2016 SNP social event while “under the influence of alcohol”.

An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy

The Glasgow North MP “made an unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant’s neck, hair, and back”, a report into his conduct said.

The recommendation that he should be suspended for two days came from the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which looks at cases of sexual misconduct.

The IEP said the former chief whip’s behaviour marked a “significant breach” of Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy in a ruling on Tuesday.

In a personal statement to the Commons, Mr Grady said: “I am profoundly sorry for my behaviour and I deeply regret my actions and their consequences.

“Any breach of the behaviour code and associated policies risks bringing this House into disrepute and will cause distress and upset not just to the complainant but to the wider parliamentary community.”

He accepted that on October 20 2016 at a SNP social event “I made an inappropriate physical advance to a junior member of SNP group staff”.

Blurring personal and professional boundaries in a work environment can be highly problematic, causing confusion, embarrassment, upset and distress, and I should have been aware of that

Mr Grady added: “My behaviour and the intent behind it was a significant breach of the behaviour code and sexual misconduct policy for the UK Parliament.

“The breach is aggravated by a considerable disparity in age and authority between myself and the complainant and further aggravated by excessive consumption of alcohol on my part.

“I was wrong to make assumptions about the social and personal relationship that existed or had potential to exist between myself and the complainant, and wrong to act on those assumptions.

“Blurring personal and professional boundaries in a work environment can be highly problematic, causing confusion, embarrassment, upset and distress, and I should have been aware of that.

“I should have been far more cognisant of the significant age gap of 17 years between myself and the complainant and I should have been far more appreciative of the perceptions other people have of me as an elected representative and the real and perceived power that we hold.”

Mr Grady noted he had previously apologised to the complainant and he had participated in “bespoke and generic training” which has helped him to “reflect more fully on my behaviour, its impact on others and the steps I must take to ensure it is not repeated”.

Eight further allegations against the MP, including under the sexual misconduct and bullying and harassment policies had previously been dismissed.

The IEP said the complainant “must have been disturbed” by the events on October 20 2016, but cited “several mitigating factors”.

This included that Mr Grady “did not persist with, or repeat, his approach once rebuffed” by the man, who was under the employment of the SNP’s Westminster group.

And they considered “breaches of confidentiality” that “had a lasting effect” on the MP after the staff member was said to have been the source of media reports about the complaints.

The IEP concluded: “An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy. It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gfouf_0gADeSSM00
Patrick Grady (far right) with SNP colleagues including Nicola Sturgeon in 2017 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Grady stood aside as chief whip after the complaints were formally referred in May 2021.

The report noted that the Commons has not barred all sexual relationships between MPs and staff, but also said disparities in status and power can be highly problematic.

A “second critical factor” noted was that the touching was “clearly sexual in intent” and was “exacerbated by the fact that the context was public, and drink had been taken”.

But the report noted that Mr Grady accepted those points and “made a genuine apology” when confronted with the facts in 2018.

However, the report raised questions about how the apology was handled by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

It said Mr Blackford facilitated an “impromptu informal resolution” meeting where Mr Grady made an informal apology without the prior consultation of the complainant.

“The complainant accepted the apology but made clear in his evidence that the circumstances of the informal resolution were difficult: he felt under pressure to accept the apology and felt ‘ambushed’ by Mr Blackford and Mr Grady, as he had no advance notice of why he was asked to go to Mr Blackford’s office, nor was he told that Mr Grady would be there,” the report said.

“The complainant said he felt intimidated into accepting the apology when put in such a situation with two people who had so much influence over his career.”

It is understood Mr Grady has been placed on administrative suspension by the SNP before the parliamentary group considers the report on Tuesday night.

Related
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Grady
Person
Ian Blackford
The Guardian

This battle is not about the EU or even Northern Ireland – it’s Johnson fighting his own MPs

A weakened prime minister facing a party divided on Brexit and a European Union that is inclined to wait and negotiate with their eventual successor. No, not Theresa May. This time, it’s Boris Johnson. After the government revealed on Monday evening the bill it plans to use to unilaterally rewrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, it’s the current Tory leader who is being squeezed two ways.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snp#Violent Crime#Commons#Parliament#Iep#House
newschain

Hundreds of Ukrainian nationals welcomed to England classed as homeless

Hundreds of Ukrainians welcomed to England since Russia’s invasion have been left homeless or are threatened with homelessness, new figures show. Families allowed to come to the country either to join relatives or as part of the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme have instead found accommodation unavailable or had arrangements to house them break down.
HOMELESS
The Independent

Nish Kumar calls Boris Johnson a ‘lawbreaker’ over suggestion UK could leave ECHR amid Rwanda deportation

Nish Kumar has branded Boris Johnson a “lawbreaker” over his suggestion that the UK could leave the European Convention on Human Rights.On Monday (14 June), the first flight in the government’s new plans to send migrants seeking refuge in the UK to Rwanda was scheduled to take place.However, the flight was halted minutes before it was due to take off following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.Earlier in the day, Johnson had told ITV News that the UK could pull out of the ECHR in order to force through Rwanda deportations.“Will it be necessary to change some laws...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Prisoner used ‘home-made’ weapon in officer murder bid, jury told

An inmate at a high-security jail attempted to murder a prison officer in a “frenzied” stabbing attack using a pointed metal bar, a court has heard. David Bieber was returning from the library when he used the “home-made” weapon to attack Alison Smith, who was left bleeding from wounds to her face and right arm, a jury at Worcester Crown Court was told.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

French senators seek action over Champions League final mess

French senators have demanded that the state recognises responsibility and identifies guilty parties behind the chaos outside the national stadium that marred the Champions League final last month. They also questioned why surveillance video of the scene — in which police pepper-sprayed fans and families — was automatically deleted, and...
UEFA
newschain

Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers

In an unusual move for what has been an unusual takeover bid for Twitter by the world’s richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk met virtually with the social platform’s employees. “Trust is as trust does. I tend to be extremely literal in what I say… One does not...
BUSINESS
newschain

Johnson ‘carefully considering’ not replacing Lord Geidt as ethics adviser

Boris Johnson is considering not replacing Lord Geidt as the ethics adviser who rules on whether ministers, including the Prime Minister, break the rules. Downing Street said on Thursday he would instead conduct a review into the “vitally important” function after the peer resigned over a plan risking a deliberate breach of the ministerial code.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

