Environment

Another warm afternoon, next chance of showers arrive Wednesday

By Kaitlyn Moffett
WTAJ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother morning of showers and thunderstorms as the front passes. Light showers linger for some through lunchtime. We will then have a drier afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Highs will climb back into the low and mid 80s with light winds out of the north. Tonight, we’ll see patchy clouds...

www.wearecentralpa.com

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/8 Wednesday forecast

Alerts: Yellow Alert for late tonight into tomorrow morning for downpours/heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.Other advisories: High rip current risk today at NY beaches.Forecast: Today we'll see morning clouds give way to sun with highs in the low 80s. Another round of showers pushes through late tonight into tomorrow morning. The main concern will be downpours that could lead to some flooding/flash flooding during the morning commute. For the remainder of the day, expect clearing skies with highs near 80. As for Friday, we'll see mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 80.Looking Ahead: We'll see more clouds in the mix on Saturday with showers likely. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s. As for Sunday, it looks like the less active half of the weekend with only a slight chance of showers and highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Multiple storms may throw wrench into northeast U.S. weekend plans

AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region. In the wake...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Southwest sizzle: Hottest weather yet this year on tap

Mother Nature is poised to crank up the heat to levels more typical of the middle of summer across the southwestern United States late this week, and forecasters say decades-old records could be in jeopardy amid the early-season sizzle. “A northward bulge in the jet stream will expand and strengthen...
PHOENIX, AZ

