Building evacuated in Myrtle Beach due to 'gas odor'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Nestled between Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 17 Business, Deerfield Plantation has been a desirable place to live for several decades in Horry County. Over the last 30 years, the neighborhood has grown. “We picked our home in Deerfield because we liked the community, a...
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a house fire early Thursday morning on Laurel Street in Mullins, according to Lt. Mike Hartson with Mullins Police Department. Hardison said SLED is helping to determine what sparked the fire that badly damaged the house. Community...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt when car caught fire and threatened to spread to a nearby building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 9:44 a.m. to the fire on Carroll Road near Conway, crews quickly put out the fire. There was damage to a nearby shed. No […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A juvenile swan was rescued at a Myrtle Beach campground Tuesday morning after being found covered in cooking oil. Staff at Ocean Lakes Campground said it was completely covered in the oil which led them to believe the cooking oil was disposed of in one of the lakes.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was hospitalized after a Kia Soul crashed into a building Monday night in Myrtle Beach. According to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, units from Stations 3, 4 and 1 responded to the call. The building was shored and secured by companies on the...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NMB) - Preparations for a maintenance dredge in the Cherry Grove area of the City of North Myrtle Beach are underway. Crews are currently working on the foundation for a barge landing at the Cherry Grove Beach Canal. Crews are building a barge landing and ramp for the equipment that will be necessary to conduct a scheduled maintenance dredging in the fall of 2022.
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers in Horry County may start seeing more construction crews near Highway 501 as they begin working on the Middle Ridge Avenue extension in Conway. It is part of the RIDE III U.S. Highway 501 Corridor Improvements to ease traffic. The road will extend Middle...
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. — A concrete truck caught fire after coming into contact with a power line early Tuesday afternoon, knocking out power to about two dozen Santee Cooper customers in the Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach areas, authorities said. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 12:49 p.m. to the […]
A 21-year-old Silver Spring man died Monday while on vacation at Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Officials say Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu was helping another man pull his son from a rip current when he was sucked in. His body was found by local authorities around 3:30 a.m. near 54th and 55th Avenue North on Tuesday.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting. The man pictured is wanted for shooting into Klocker’s Tavern on HWY 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area around 2:20 a.m. on June 6, 2022, officers said. No one...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A young swan covered in cooking oil at a Myrtle Beach campsite was rescued by staff and volunteers Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Ocean Lakes Family Campground, the juvenile swan, or cygnet, was completely covered in cooking oil, leading staff to believe cooking oil was disposed of in one of the lakes.
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple shots were fired during a shooting near Horry-Georgetown Technical College, according to a police report. Conway police officers were called at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to Technology Boulevard, which is off Highway 501 near HGTC’s campus. RELATED COVERAGE | Conway police respond to shots...
MYRTLE BEACH — A 21-year-old man drowned in Myrtle Beach after helping the child of another swimmer earlier this week. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu of Silver Springs, Md., was on vacation with his family, officials said, when he went missing after he helped another swimmer pull his son from what was described as a rip current.
Brunswick County, N.C. — A woman died after she was pulled out of the water at Oak Island on Tuesday. "Today was another difficult day on the beach," Oak Island Water Rescue posted on Facebook. The drowning was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the 32nd Pl. N Beach access....
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:14 a.m. to the area of North Highway 701 and Harris Short-Cut Road. Lanes of traffic were blocked for an extended...
OAK ISLAND, Brunswick County — A woman drowned amid rip current warnings on Tuesday evening. Pete Grendze with Oak Island Water Rescue said a woman was pulled from the water by bystanders just before 6 p.m. and was later pronounced dead. Grendze said a doctor and nurses who were...
The body of a missing swimmer was found washed ashore near 54th avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, 21, of Silver Spring, Maryland went missing Monday around 3:20 p.m. after helping another swimmer pull his son from what was described as a rip current near 7th Avenue North, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged after a weeks-long drug investigation has led to a kilogram of heroin being found in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department said Wednesday that 25-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez-Sanchez was arrested in connection to the investigation, which began in April. He was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs of 28 grams or more.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people hit a pedestrian in the city of Myrtle Beach but didn’t stop, according to arrest warrants. Angela Zeigler is accused of being behind the wheel when the crash happened on Monday, June 6 in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near 82nd Avenue Parkway.
