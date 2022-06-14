Building evacuated in Myrtle Beach due to 'gas odor'

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NMB) - Preparations for a maintenance dredge in the Cherry Grove area of the City of North Myrtle Beach are underway. Crews are currently working on the foundation for a barge landing at the Cherry Grove Beach Canal. Crews are building a barge landing and ramp for the equipment that will be necessary to conduct a scheduled maintenance dredging in the fall of 2022.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO