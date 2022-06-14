ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cal Poly graduates’ natural wine collective releases new selection

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOBBL_0gADdt8400

Cofounders Joel Kampfe, Ted Carrick launched Unrooted in 2018

– This July, Unrooted, a self-proclaimed natural wine collective, will celebrate the United States’ birthday with an exclusive “Made in Amerikuhh” wine selection, “curated specifically for its wine-adventurous members.”

Cofounders and industry veterans Joel Kampfe and Ted Carrick have searched for their favorite small production wines from the lesser-known wine-growing regions of Vermont, Maryland, Texas, and New York. In July, they’re delivering them to members’ doorsteps.

Each wine selected is organic, biodynamic, or sustainably farmed, reflects limited intervention winemaking techniques, and contains low or no added sulfites. At $109, the four-bottle set also includes fun natty wine education plus a handmade name tag on each bottle that tells the story behind the wine, why it was chosen, and a little about what to expect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPAMO_0gADdt8400
Cofounders Joel Kampfe and Ted Carrick.

“We think the more you know about a wine, the more you’ll enjoy it,” co-founder Joel Kampfe says. “It’s not just about California & Oregon anymore, which is exciting. Today, great wine is produced in all 50 states, so we want to highlight what the rest of our country is capable of.”

In 2018 Kampfe and Carrick founded Unrooted, a natural wine collective that sources small production, additive-free wines and delivers them to members’ doorsteps. After meeting in the college dorms at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and graduating with degrees in wine and viticulture, Joel and Ted forged careers throughout the wine industry. Today, Unrooted remains a two-person team based in San Francisco.

For more information, or to order Unrooted’s “Made in Amerikuhh” selection, visit www.unrootedwines.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton Beer Run returns July 9

– The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 6th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at Barrel House Brewing Company located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles on Saturday, July 9. The last 5k event hosted 300+ runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby strollers, and dog owners with their dog/s on leash/es.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Electrify Your Home’ program offers incentives for switching to electric

Local program is first of its kind to target existing buildings. – Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) recently launched its Electrify Your Home program, providing contractors with cash incentives for switching gas-powered water heaters and HVAC equipment to all-electric versions in single-family and multi-family homes. The program will further advance CCCE’s efforts to reduce regional greenhouse gas emissions through electrification of the building sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Pasolivo receives four gold awards from olive oil competition

Results from recent event conclude Pasolivo’s strongest awards season to date. – Local olive oil producer Pasolivo recently competed in the New York International Olive Oil Competition, receiving honors for all five extra virgin olive oils entered for the event. The producer’s main line of extra virgin olive oils – Tuscan, Cucina, Classic, and California – each received the competition’s highest award, Gold, with its limited-run Il Singolo olive oil receiving a Silver. The world’s largest olive oil competition, the NYIOOC serves as the authoritative guide to the world’s best olive oils and the dedicated producers who craft them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Tickets on sale for ‘Farm Days’ self-guided journey

Event is opportunity to visit 18 farms and ranches throughout the county, many of which are not generally open to the public. – For a limited time, the public can save on general admission tickets for the SLO Co Farm Trail’s 2022 Open Farm Days. The popular event has expanded to three days this year, from July 15-17, and offers attendees a behind-the-scenes look at local agriCULTURE. Proceeds will benefit FARMsteadED, the Great AGventure, and Must! Charities.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best pet shops and feed stores in Paso Robles

– Looking for pet shops and feed stores Paso Robles? Well, look no further because no matter if your animals have two legs or four, feathers of fur, these locations in Paso Robles will have the feed and supplies you’ll need. Check out our list of the best places...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Natural Wine#California Wine#Oregon Wine#Organic Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Unrooted#Amerikuhh#California Oregon
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 3-12

Iva Morris, age 72, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 3. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Norma Montgomery, age 91, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on June 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Augustine G. Sanchez, age 81, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Virtual auction raises money for scholarships, nonprofits

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance‘s virtual auction is set to begin on Monday, June 20, and will run through Saturday, June 25. These specially curated auction lots are exclusive packages that are typically not available as retail experiences. The wine alliance paired offerings into packages that combine tasting excursions with luxury overnight stays, winemaker dinners at Paso’s finest restaurants, exciting vineyard tours, helicopter adventures, as well as rare and allocated wines. Visit https://pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction to begin viewing lots and register to bid.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Boys and Girls Club hosts grand opening celebration for new clubhouse

More than one hundred people walked through the new facility and admired it. – The Boys and Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast held an opening celebration Wednesday afternoon at their new facility. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting. Mayor Steve Martin and members of the committee responsible for building the new clubhouse all spoke. More than one hundred people walked through the new facility and admired it.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary for Wayne ‘Bear’ Herman Handshy, 93

– Wayne “Bear” Herman Handshy Lt. Col. USAF Retired, 93, of Paso Robles passed away at home on April 11, 2022. Wayne was born on March 30, 1929, in Los Angeles, to Minnie and Herman Handshy. After graduating from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles he attended Loyola Marymount University. One of his lifelong friends, Don (Boom Boom) Bloom, convinced him to transfer to the University of Nebraska and play football for The Huskers. Wayne earned his nickname “Bear” from his days playing football and the name stayed with him for the rest of his life. Bear was a true Husker for life. Bear’s Airforce career spanned over 25 years, taking him to Tripoli, Germany, Nebraska, Washington, Arkansas, and California. He met Clarece Sweeney while in Nebraska and they were married in February 1956. While stationed in Washington, his son Matthew was born in 1960 and daughter Lynn in 1962. The family was transferred from Washington to Arkansas then finally to California. Bear retired from the Air Force in 1973 and the family moved to Atascadero. Bear taught Junior Air Force ROTC at Atascadero High School, along with coaching football, swimming, and diving. He was also a substitute teacher for many years. He helped incorporate Atascadero into a city and was active on the city council for many years. After leaving his “political career” he worked for American Eagle Airlines in San Luis Obispo as a Ramp Instructor. He decided it was time to finally retire (again) when American Eagle moved its Headquarters to Dallas, Tx. Bear and Clarece spent their retired years traveling to visit family and friends all over the US and Canada. They also visited places in Germany where they had lived and took many cruises with family and friends.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hanson

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Hanson, a big, fluffy, three-year-old opinionated guy with energy to spare. He loves to hide in cat tunnels and pounce on unexpected passersby, cat or human. He loves to be part of whatever is going on and will be happy to join you in the kitchen, offering suggestions and hoping to taste test meals or join you.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Live Oak sells out of camping passes, day tickets still available

KCBX reports brisk sales for first in-person fundraising festival since 2019. – KCBX Public Radio staff announced Tuesday that full festival passes, which allow for camping plus festival entry at El Chorro Regional Park Friday through Monday, have sold out in record time for the 34th Annual Live Oak Music Festival, being held for the first time in person since 2019. Single-day tickets are still available for those who wish to attend for a day or more without camping.
LIVE OAK, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 5-12

On June 5, Trevor Anthony Hart, 30, of Richmond Virginia, was arrested near the intersection of 14th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On June 5, Saul Buenrostro, 20, of Lompoc California, was...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City announces filing period dates for candidates in November election

– On Nov. 8, Paso Robles residents will have the opportunity to vote for two open councilmember seats (one in District 1 and one in District 2) and for the mayor. Each position serves a four-year term. For those interested in running for office, the initial period for filing nomination papers is July 18 through Aug.12. However, if a seated incumbent does not file nomination papers for their respective councilmember or mayoral seat, the filing period to submit nomination papers will be extended to Aug. 17:
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Main Street Association re-accredited in national program

Local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards accredited by Main Street America. – The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has once again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to “recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the ‘Main Street Approach.'”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy