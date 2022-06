POMPANI BEACH, FL— The City of Pompano Beach (City) and the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) have issued an Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) for a Master Developer to help the City and CRA create a new Downtown and realize the vision of an exciting destination for businesses, residents, tourists, and other investment stakeholders. In preparation for this ITN, the CRA hired globally acclaimed real estate firm CBRE as the exclusive agent to broadly market the opportunity and analyze responses for a Master Real Estate Developer for the +/-75.38-acres of publicly-owned land assemblages along the I-95 corridor. The City and CRA hope to secure a development partner by September 2022 and begin implementation of the new Downtown in 2023. Responses are due on August 31, 2022 by 2:00 PM EST, details at https://pompanobeachfl.ionwave.net/

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO