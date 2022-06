How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m lucky that I’m passionate about my 9 to 5: I’m vice president and executive editor of One World books, an imprint of Penguin Random House that publishes authors like Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Cathy Park Hong. After starting my career as a music critic and journalist, and then working in philanthropy, I started this gig in February 2020. I was in the office for a month. Even though it was wild to make a big professional transition right before the pandemic it has turned out to be such a gift. I feel like I found my professional home. Shameless plug: sign up for our newsletter here.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO