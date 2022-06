YORK -- For four days next week, starting on Monday, June 20, road work will take place downtown. York Public Works Director James Paul said Tuesday through Thursday, June 21-23, asphalt will be laid on Lincoln and Grant Avenues. On the morning of June 21, the underpass will be closed in both directions. For the remainder of the week, both Lincoln and Grant will have one lane open for traffic during the road work.

YORK, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO