Pennsylvania lawmakers may be walking back on legislation that, in 2017, ended many restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks in the state. The state House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 160-38 to advance a bill to restrict the use of fireworks to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. year-round — with the exceptions of July 2, 3 and 4 and Dec. 31, when they could be used until 1 a.m.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO