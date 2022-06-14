ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Buttermilk Jamboree ready to churn once again: The Schedule & The Local Spins Playlist

By John Sinkevics
localspins.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn hiatus since 2019 due to COVID, the popular, family-friendly festival south of GR hosts 40-plus regional acts on four stages over the weekend. Get the schedule and preview the music with a Local Spins Playlist. SCROLL DOWN FOR FESTIVAL SCHEDULE AND THE LOCAL SPINS PLAYLIST. Festivalgoer Erin Kash...

localspins.com

localspins.com

Torrid Tuesday: Rogue River Blues Series, Tue Evening Music Club heat things up

The intense heat lowered turnout for two popular concert series on Tuesday, but those that flocked to Rockford and to Meijer Gardens were treated to some sizzling performances. Photos, videos. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERY, VIDEOS. If Tuesday’s brutal heat wave kept some folks from reveling in some of the...
100.7 WITL

Inside an Abandoned One-Room Schoolhouse: Byron Center, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I wish I could have attended a one-room schoolhouse when I was a kid. But nope, I was enrolled right from Kindergarten into a brand new elementary school. Looking at some of Michigan's old one-roomers, I wish I had that memory to look back on, whether it was fun or miserable...I would've been satisfied to just have the experience.
BYRON CENTER, MI
103.3 WKFR

67? 74? 80? The Correct A/C Temp According to Kalamazoo Locals

I love it when people ask questions like this on social media. On Kalamazoo's Reddit page, u/KalamazooGuy269 asked the very vital question,. Hey Kalamazoo... Where do you set your thermostat? Now that we are facing some serious heat, I was just curious as to where you put your thermostat during these hot days, provided you have central air. Don't lie, tell the truth. Right now I set mine at 79 degrees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Advance

In an effort to make Pride safer, Grand Rapids Pride Center announces no police will be at festival

Two years ago, as calls for racial justice were ignited across the country in the wake of a white Minneapolis police officer murdering George Floyd, a group of activists called on the Grand Rapids Pride Center to take a hard look at itself. “The group of BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] activists called […] The post In an effort to make Pride safer, Grand Rapids Pride Center announces no police will be at festival appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Bronco footballer returns to campus as BBQ stand-out

When the double grills billow out white smoke, the parking lot fills up fast a couple miles from Waldo Stadium, where defensive end Jarrell McKinney played three seasons for Western Michigan University. Now “Chef Rell,” he has traded the pass rush for the life of a traveled entrepreneur, owning and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Morning Sun

Gordon Lightfoot to play the hits in Lansing

Legendary Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Wharton Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Lightfoot is credited with helping to define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s. His songs include “Ribbon of Darkness,” a number one hit on the U.S. country chart with Marty Robbins’ cover in 1965. Lightfoot topped the US Hot 100 or AC chart with the hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated that shipwreck on Lake Superior. Ticket prices vary. The Center is located at Michigan State University, 750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing. whartoncenter.com, 800-WHARTON.
LANSING, MI
WOOD

A sneak peek at Anna’s House summer menu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We always love having this next guest on because they get to show us all their amazing menu items! Anna’s House is debuting their summer features menu starting on Thursday, June 16. Anna’s House creates exciting new menu items Summer, Spring, Winter, & Fall and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
threeriversnews.com

Three Rivers gears up for 65th Water Festival

THREE RIVERS — The three days before Father’s Day bring a fun-filled tradition every year to Three Rivers that draws more than the city’s population, and it returns again this week. Beginning Thursday, June 16 and running through Saturday, June 18, the Three Rivers Water Festival comes...
THREE RIVERS, MI
newheadlines.art

Muskegon River Fishing Report Newaygo

Muskegon River Fishing Report Newaygo. About fishing reports for little muskegon river near newaygo. 4 season river fishing picture yourself casting your line in the middle of the muskegon river surrounded by tall pines and hardwood forests. 4 season river fishing picture yourself casting your line in the middle of...
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With Tips for New Moms

This young Kalamazoo mother has gone viral with her funny videos and mom hacks. Shelby, also known as @SparkleGiggleSmile on social media currently has 10.2 thousand followers and over 206 thousand total video likes on TikTok. Shelby has risen in popularity due to her hacks, tricks, and tips for new moms and moms-to-be. This is how Shelby describes her content on her Facebook page,
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Pine Rest’s Rustic Market provides great bargain shopping and supports mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We went to visit our friends at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to check out their Rustic Market. The Rustic Market offers 6,000 square feet of bargain shopping with 100% of the store proceeds going directly to patient care through the Patient Assistance Fund. You can also get involved by donating gentle used items to their location by stopping by the East Entrance of the old barn and making a donation from 9am-6pm. Don’t forget to sign up for their Deals of the Day by visiting their Facebook page!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Lowell restaurant closes, employees say without notice

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell restaurant, Backwater Cafe, has closed its doors. Its owner, Jeff Altoft, said the building will be leased out to a local Mexican restaurant. However, former employees said they were not given notice of the closure, and one had a verbal agreement to purchase the business.
LOWELL, MI

