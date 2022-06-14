Plans unveiled for new Mitchell High School

Pat passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in her home. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Edgerton Cemetery, rural Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s memory may be directed to: New Hope Christian Camp, PO Box 52, Platte, SD 57369 or Platte Christian Reformed Church, PO Box 386, Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at http://www.plattecrc.org.

PLATTE, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO