Matthew Pavlich leads host of legends added to the AFL's Hall of Fame as Fremantle great joins Nicky Winmar, Brent Harvey and Bill Dempsey in illustrious group

Matthew Pavlich, the greatest player in Fremantle's AFL history, was always going to be an automatic Hall Of Fame addition.

The former Dockers captain was the first of eight former players inducted to the AFL Hall Of Fame at Tuesday night's function in Melbourne.

Another current member also is being elevated this year to official Legend status.

Pavlich is one of two modern greats who are being inducted in their first year of eligibility, having retired at the end of the 2016 season.

He outshines even two-time Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe as the Dockers' greatest player, with 353 games and 700 goals.

Apart from his outstanding playing ability, a quote from Pavlich has entered club folklore.

He was miked up before a 2009 game when Pavlich exhorted his teammates: 'Put on your superman capes, it's wharfie time'.

The key forward, who captained Fremantle from 2007-15, was taken with pick No.4 in the 1999 national draft.

Another Dockers great, Paul Hasleby, was recruited two picks before Pavlich in the same draft.

Recruited from SANFL side Woodville-West Torrens - his father Steve was a West Torrens star - Pavlich made an immediate impact with 18 games in his debut 2000 season.

Pavlich had amazing resilience, playing at least 18 games in all but one of his 17 AFL seasons.

He captained Fremantle from 2007-15, including their one grand final so far in 2013 when they lost to Hawthorn.

Pavlich was a six-time club best and fairest winner and a six-time All-Australian. He was Fremantle's leading goalkicker eight times, with 69 his best haul in 2012.

A host of AFL legends were inducted into the league's Hall of Fame on Tuesday, including Nicky Winmar, Mike Fitzpatrick and Brent Harvey.

THE AFL HALL OF FAME'S NEW LEGEND AND EIGHT INDUCTEES:

RUSSELL EBERT

* Died November 5 last year, aged 72

* 32nd Hall Of Fame Legend

* An initial 1996 Hall Of Fame inductee

* Port Adelaide greatest team (centre) and the club's greatest player

* Only four-time SANFL Magarey Medallist

* Club-record 392 games for Port Adelaide, six-time club best and fairest

* Three-time SANFL premiership player

* Port captain 1974-78 and 83-85

* 29 games for SA

* 25 games for North Melbourne in 1979

* Coached Port (1983-87) and Woodville (1988-90)

INDUCTEES:-

TERRY CASHION (dec)

* Tasmania team of the century (rover)

* 193 games in New Town, Clarence, Longford and Sandy Bay 1939-40 and 1946-54

* 14 games for Tasmania, Tassie Medal at the 1950 national carnival

* Seven-time best and fairest winner

* 1952 premiership winner with Sandy Bay

* 1953 Leitch Medal (TFL)

BILL DEMPSEY

* West Perth team of the century, Indigenous team of the century (back pocket)

* 343 games for West Perth, 1960-76 - second-most in WAFL

* Estimated 140 games for Darwin Buffaloes in NTFL, 1959-69

* 14 games for WA

* Three-time WA premiership players, three-time NT premiership player

* Simpson Medal 1969

* West Perth and Darwin captain

MIKE FITZPATRICK

* 97 games for Subiaco 1970-74, 150 games for Carlton 1975-83

* 11 games for WA, two for Victoria

* Four-time premiership player - one with Subiaco and three with Carlton

* Captained Carlton 1980-83

* Three-time club best and fairest, one with Subiaco and two with Carlton

* Carlton director 1989-95

* AFL Commission 2003-17

* AFL chair 2008-17

BRENT HARVEY

* AFL games record holder - 432 for North Melbourne, 1996-2016, 518 goals

* 1999 premiership

* Five-time club best and fairest, four-time All-Australian

* Captain 2009-11

MATTHEW PAVLICH

* 353 games for Fremantle, 2000-16, 700 goals

* Six-time club best and fairest, six-time All-Australian

* Eight-time leading Fremantle goalkicker

* Captain 2007-15

MICHAEL TAYLOR

* Norwood Hall Of Fame Legend

* 289 games for Norwood 1972-80 and 1985-87, 94 games for Collingwood 1981-84

* 13 games for SA

* 1975 and '78 (captain) Norwood premiership player

* Six-time Norwood best and fairest

* Captain 1978-90

* SA coach 1993-94, West Adelaide coach 1996-2000

TED TYSON (dec)

* West Perth team of the century

* 228 games West Perth 1930-45, 1203 goals at 5.25 per game

* Four games for WA

* Four-time premiership players

* Two-time WAFL leading goalkicker

* 11-time club leading goalkicker

* Six times 100 goals in a season

NICKY WINMAR

* St Kilda team of the century, Indigenous team of the century

* 309 games, 415 goals - 58 games for South Fremantle 1983-86, 283 games for St Kilda 1987-98, 21 games for Western Bulldogs 1999

* Eight games for WA

* Two-time St Kilda best and fairest winner, club leading goalkicker 1988

* Three-time All-Australian