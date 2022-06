An early morning fire June 15, completely destroyed one Portola home and reportedly damaged two others. According to the sheriff’s office dispatch center the fire call came in at 12:47 a.m. for the home at 365 3rd Ave. According to records the home belongs to Christian Taylor, who is well known in the area as a medical coordinator for Eastern Plumas Health Care. Fire personnel from the Beckwourth, Eastern Plumas, Graeagle and Sierra Valley fire departments responded to the scene.

PORTOLA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO