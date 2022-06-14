NH Network Citizen’s Virtual Summit Saturday

Featuring Geoffrey Ward, editor, author, and writer of scripts for American history documentaries. On Saturday, June 2, the state’s largest writing group, New Hampshire Writers’ Project, held its annual 603 Conference via zoom. Masheri Chappelle, Chair of NHWP, opened the meeting. The event’s keynote speaker was Geoffrey C. Ward, best known for his collaborations with Ken Burns, with whom he has partnered with Burns as the sole or principal scriptwriter for The Civil War, Baseball, Jazz, Mark Twain, and many others. In addition, he is a winner of the 1989 National Book Critics Circle Award for his biography of Franklin D. Roosevelt, A First-class Temperament: the Emergence of Franklin Roosevelt.
