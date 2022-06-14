ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NH Network Citizen’s Virtual Summit Saturday

By News release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 2 days ago
Please join NH Network’s Summit on Saturday! We have had many successes in the last 18 months towards our goal of “Linking citizens statewide to share information and implement actions for a sustainable NH.”. We now have over 200 members representing at least 30 organizations, and have...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Huge Electric Bills Coming and New Funds for County Nursing Homes

CONCORD – Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. They will see pedal-to-the-metal construction work on a new exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry and $50 million in new infrastructure improvements at all 10 county nursing homes to protect seniors from illnesses like COVID-19. These issues and contracts were before the state’s Executive Council and Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Winners Paula Tracy, Garry Rayno, Roger Wood, George Liset, Michael Davidow, Terry Farish, Wayne King, Nancy West – And Lots More

Click above arrows to see more InDepthNH.org faces!. I want to talk to you about winners if you’ve got a minute. InDepthNH.org took home nine awards in our small newspaper category Thursday night at the NH Press Association banquet in Manchester. But we have more winners than that over...
MANCHESTER, NH
State
New Hampshire State
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Take a Bow: 119 of You Raised $17,715 for InDepthNH.org in One NHGives Day

We are so grateful for you donations to the future of unbiased, ethical nonprofit news on May 7,8 via NHGives. InDepthNH.org is a grassroots online news outlets that has the best reporters and writers in the state and have been publishing now for seven years. Thank you for recognizing the hard work we do for you and all of us. Democracy can’t thrive without watchdog news. Thanks to all of you for donating. We need each of you. Thanks too to the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. InDepthNH.org is also proud to be a sponsor of NHGives.
BOW, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Exempts Funeral Processions from Paying Tolls

Today, Governor Chris Sununu signed Executive Order 2022-05, Exempting Funeral Processions From Paying Tolls on New Hampshire Turnpikes. “A few weeks ago in a meeting with representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member asked if there was anything the state could do to ease the pain on grieving families traveling to pay their final respects,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “He’s right – families should not have to pay for tolls while traveling as part of a funeral procession. To that end, I have signed an Executive Order, effective immediately, to direct our toll attendants working in the cash lanes at our toll booths to waive the toll fare for participants in funeral processions.”
POLITICS
Person
Jonathan Jarvis
Person
John Gage
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Writers’ Project 603 Conference Featured Author Geoffrey Ward

Featuring Geoffrey Ward, editor, author, and writer of scripts for American history documentaries. On Saturday, June 2, the state’s largest writing group, New Hampshire Writers’ Project, held its annual 603 Conference via zoom. Masheri Chappelle, Chair of NHWP, opened the meeting. The event’s keynote speaker was Geoffrey C. Ward, best known for his collaborations with Ken Burns, with whom he has partnered with Burns as the sole or principal scriptwriter for The Civil War, Baseball, Jazz, Mark Twain, and many others. In addition, he is a winner of the 1989 National Book Critics Circle Award for his biography of Franklin D. Roosevelt, A First-class Temperament: the Emergence of Franklin Roosevelt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Dr. Tom Sherman Says Sununu’s Abortion Stance Should Worry Him

Editor’s note: A request for comment to Gov. Sununu’s spokesman received no response. A new University of New Hampshire poll shows that the majority of New Hampshire residents oppose overturning Roe v. Wade and oppose any restrictions on a woman’s right to choose, and nearly one-third of Roe v. Wade supporters would be more likely to vote in the fall if it were overturned. There would be very little surge in enthusiasm among anti-choice voters.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News Break
Politics
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

10 Semi-Finalists Announced for 2023 N.H. Teacher of the Year

The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce the 10 semi-finalists for the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award. The teachers were selected from 44 nominees and include educators from Atkinson, Dover, Durham, Goffstown, Hampton, Hollis, Hudson, Merrimack, Nashua and Stoddard. The semi-finalists are:. Susan Bradford,...
MERRIMACK, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Don’t Call Them ‘Tourists’—Even When They Act Like It

It is a little-known fact that service exports account for more than seventy percent of US jobs, with travel and transportation earning more than 230 billion dollars annually. Here in New Hampshire, total direct traveler spending exceeds five billion dollars; and food preparation and service alone contribute nearly eight percent of all in-state jobs. With the travel industry being such a vital contributor to our economy and the well-being of residents, why do we bite the hand that feeds us by insulting those people who are paying the freight?
LIFESTYLE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

