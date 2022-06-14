ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

30% of New Mexicans seeking FEMA help got denial letters, but they can still get aid

By Patrick Lohmann
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n19bj_0gADaqaW00
The burn scar of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire pictured Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source New Mexico)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far deemed 740 applicants ineligible for federal aid for damages caused by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire, though an official stressed Monday that the door is still wide open for those people to get FEMA help.

Spokesperson Angela Byrd provided new numbers to Source New Mexico about applications from those affected by the state’s biggest wildfire, which as of Monday had destroyed more than 320,000 acres and caused thousands to flee their homes.

As of Monday, June 13, 2022, at 7 p.m.

The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire had burned 320,495 acres.

It was 70% contained.

The denial letters from FEMA sparked criticism from nearby residents and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who say the denials create a perception of blanket rejection of applicants. The letters are automated but say someone has been denied in bold letters across the top.

“In the end, it’d be a lot easier if they didn’t write ‘denial’ on there and instead they said, ‘This benefit may not be applicable, but these all are,” the governor told Source New Mexico on the side of the road in Mora County last week. Instead, the letter should read “‘We’ve put you in this system. We’re gonna call and send out a benefits specialist,’” the governor said.

President Joe Biden, in his visit to New Mexico on Saturday, said FEMA representatives would be sure to make a follow-up phone call to every person who was initially deemed ineligible for aid.

“We also have a team on the ground to help you register. FEMA is calling every person who is denied assistance to ensure they get the help they need in the language they speak,” Biden said at a news conference. “…We’ve learned in our administration it’s not just enough to provide the help, but to let people know how they can access the help.”

Byrd provided the following breakdown to Source New Mexico on Monday:

  • 982 applicants have been approved
  • 740 were deemed initially ineligible or withdrew an application, though they can still appeal or file again
  • 136 were pending
  • 687 were officially deemed ineligible due to having insurance or an inspector finding no damage

Byrd did not have information available about how many appeals have been filed. Applicants who receive initial denials have 60 days to file an appeal.

Those figures show that about 30% of applicants have received initial denial letters from the agency. It’s common for a denial to be issued if an applicant hasn’t provided enough documents, Byrd said.

“I hate to use the word deny, because they have the opportunity to appeal,” she said. “But they have to look at the base of why they were found ineligible and support whatever documentation is needed.”

Byrd and other FEMA officials urged recipients of those letters to read the letters closely and call the agency with concerns. And they stressed that an initial denial notice does not close as many doors as it might seem.

Individuals and families who receive the denials are referred to the Small Business Administration for a potential loan. Those who don’t qualify for a loan will be referred back to FEMA, Byrd said.

“Then they could come back and they can get help from FEMA. So it’s not a final, final decision,” she said.

So far, FEMA has provided $3.2 million to the 982 individuals, which works out to about $3,200 apiece.

Common reasons an applicant is deemed ineligible, according to FEMA:

Insurance: If an applicant is insured, FEMA cannot pay for damage covered by insurance or duplicate benefits from another source. A person must provide documentation showing the denial or exclusions of an insurance settlement before FEMA will again consider eligibility.

No report of home damage: Some evacuees are still waiting to get back to their homes to verify damages. If applicants initially reported no home damage but later discover it’s not habitable anymore, contact FEMA again.

Home is habitable: FEMA housing assistance typically only covers costs to make homes safe to occupy. Damage to non-essential space, landscaping or spoiled food is usually not covered by FEMA grants

Proof of occupancy: When FEMA is unable to verify occupancy of someone’s primary residence, people can return with documentation, such as utility bills, a bank or credit card statement, phone bill, pay stubs, a driver’s license, state-issued ID card or voter registration card showing the damaged dwelling’s address.

Identity verfication: FEMA must be able to verify someone’s identity with a valid Social Security number. FEMA accepts documents such as a copy of a Social Security card if accompanied by federal or state-issued identification, a U.S. passport, military identification or certain documentation from the Social Security Administration.

No initial rental assistance: Applicants who indicated to the inspector that they were not willing to move while a home was being repaired were deemed ineligible for FEMA temporary rental assistance. But, if an applicant finds further damage that might require an occupant to move, they should contact FEMA again as soon as possible.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Source New Mexico

NM parent of children under 5 frustrated with vaccine rollout so far

An independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Wednesday to authorize two vaccines for children younger than five years old. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s vote came as a relief for Justine Fox-Young, an Albuquerque-based attorney and mother of three children aged four, three and 15-months.
KIDS
Source New Mexico

Ronchetti fails to denounce violent extremist groups

During an unprecedented moment in American history Thursday night, television viewers witnessed prime-time congressional hearings probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A key focus of the presentation was involvement of members of alt-right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. One week before...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Source New Mexico

Black Fire spreads in hot, dry conditions

From a comparatively small blaze of just 150 acres to ravaging over 311,000 acres of southern New Mexico in just a month, the Black Fire is on the path to becoming the largest wildfire in the state. As of Monday, June 13, at 4:30 p.m. The Black Fire burned 311,692...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexicans
Source New Mexico

New Mexico’s education reform plan presented to tribal leaders

The plan is still a draft, but New Mexico leaders say it’s one step closer to meeting a judge’s order to reform public education across the state. But advocates want a greater balance than the back-and-forth, top-down approach they say goes in creating the education plan. And lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit that prompted reform continue to argue their case by deposing top state leaders.
EDUCATION
Source New Mexico

NM Primary Preview 2022

As Primary Election Day dawned, firefighting crews battle historic blazes around the state. Many people haven’t voted yet in the primary, and early turnout’s been fairly low statewide. But the people who are elected this cycle will have a lot to do with recovery efforts as whole regions...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Source New Mexico

Black Fire moves quickly through the Gila

Forecasts show only a slight chance of rain this evening — and no chance this weekend — in southwestern New Mexico, where the Black Fire consumes the Gila and remains mostly unchecked. During one of the worst wildfire years ever recorded in state history, the Black Fire emerged...
GILA, NM
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
2K+
Followers
829
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy