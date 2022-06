The release date for Monster Hunter Rise‘s Sunbreak expansion is just around the corner, and now Capcom has released a new trailer offering fans a closer look at what’s to come at the end of June. Showcasing a brand new jungle location, the trailer spotlights gameplay along with the reveal of both Espinas and Gore Magala alongside Lucent Nargacuga, the latter of which will join the game in a post-expansion update in August, followed by even more monsters to battle in fall and winter of 2022 as well as more free title updates in 2023. ‘

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO