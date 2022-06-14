ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama AG Marshall: Overturning Roe ‘doesn’t flip switch automatically’ on state’s law

By Mike Cason
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state is preparing its next legal moves in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe vs. Wade abortion rights decision, as a draft opinion leaked from the court in May indicated the justices will do. Marshall was a guest on the...

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

