ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington fines Portland contractor for water quality issue

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Portland Company Fined By Washington State

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
PORTLAND, OR
98.3 The KEY

The Top 10 Scariest Cities in All Of Washington

The discussion is ongoing as to what the worst city in Washington is, people, have a debate that some of the smaller towns are the worst while others say the big cities like Seattle are the real problem. We did some investigating and found through rising in crime, inflation, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Washington Government
City
Ridgefield, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Ridgefield, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
gigharbornow.org

State asking who should get Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll reduction

The Washington State Transportation Commission is asking for public input on how to reduce toll rates on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Oct. 1. The state’s toll-setting board is offering three options:. A 75-cent reduction for only 2-axle vehicles. All vehicles get a 75-cent reduction. A 75-cent reduction for...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Muddy Water#Storm Water#Chemicals#Vista Ridge#Columbian
987thebull.com

Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon. Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
PORTLAND, OR
reporterwings.com

Exceptional June rain soaks Pacific Northwest due to atmospheric river

Normally by June, the Pacific Northwest has entered its dry season, and the skies above Seattle and Portland are sparkling blue. But Thursday was a throwback to the dark, damp days of winter as an intense atmospheric river unloaded drenching rains. The atmospheric river — a narrow strip of deep...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
seattlemedium.com

The Push To Make Juneteenth A Holiday In Washington State

Washington state is one of a handful of states that recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. In 2021, the Washington State Legislature approved HB 1106 designating June 19th, or Juneteenth as it is affectionately referred to, as an official state holiday. The measure, signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 13, 2021, will recognize Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for public employees for the first time this year (June 19, 2022).
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Astoria’s Buoy Beer Has Partly Collapsed

One of Astoria’s most beloved breweries and a top tourist destination, Buoy Beer, has partly collapsed. The business posted a photo of the damage on its Facebook page around 7:15 pm on June 14. You can see the giant warehouse that holds its production facility, restaurant and bar crumpled in on one side like a tin can.
ASTORIA, OR
KUOW

Lowest tides in 13 years coming to Puget Sound

Puget Sound should see its lowest tides in more than a decade on Wednesday and Thursday. Very low tides come every summer, driven by the relative positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But thanks to an 18.6-year wobble in the moon’s orbit, the lows are extra low this summer....
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

White Supremacism, Washington Ties, Death Threats: What to Know About Patriot Front Arrests Near Idaho Pride Event

Anti-hate groups in Seattle and Spokane had been hearing for nearly two months that a Pride event in a northern Idaho city was likely to be targeted by far-right extremists. Police in Coeur d'Alene had heard similar buzz. So they assigned extra officers to be on duty Saturday in and around City Park, the site of the North Idaho Pride Alliance's signature annual event, according to Police Chief Lee White.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Gas Prices Hit Record Highs

Gas prices in Washington state have hit a record high. Petro is up $2 from last year this time. This is the first time that the price for a gallon of gas has risen above $5.00 in the United States. The gas prices along with inflation and high rent is having a major economic impact on families.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy