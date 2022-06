Brentford will begin the 2022/23 season - their second as a Premier League club - with a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester on Saturday August 6. Thomas Frank's Bees then host Erik ten Hag's Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium a week later on August 13 and face rivals Fulham in the first west London derby of the season at Craven Cottage on August 20; the return clash will be played on Saturday March 4.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO