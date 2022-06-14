ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

These are the 10 best restaurants in Gulfport, according to Tripadvisor

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

Gulfport is the second largest city in Mississippi and has a variety of dining options for locals and visitors alike.

Gulf seafood reigns supreme, but Gulfport also has pizza, barbecue, Italian, Mexican, Asian cuisine and more.

From waterfront seafood joints to steakhouses, those looking for a night out have plenty of options.

Tripadvisor, a travel site used by tourists when taking a trip to a new city, lists the top 10 restaurants in Gulfport that come highly rated or recommended.

1. Half Shell Oyster House of Gulfport

Having started in Gulfport, this southern chain has grown to 15 outposts, which all highly rated across the Gulf South. The Gulfport one is the top-rated restaurant in the city with 4 ½ out of 5 stars based on over 1,600 reviews. Reviewers rave about the shrimp and grits and lobster. Half Shell Oyster House of Gulfport is located at 2500 13 th St. in downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrONb_0gADYeEm00
Abel Medellin and Mike Page at Half Shell Oyster House

2. The Rack House Steak and Spirits

As the name would suggest, steaks are the highlight at this upscale eatery. Reviewers say the steaks are cooked well and worth the price. Customers also praise the great customer service from the wait staff. “Food was great but service was outstanding!” reads one review. Those looking for a steak can find The Rack House Steak and Spirits at 1301 26 th Ave. in downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhfwp_0gADYeEm00
The Rack House Steaks & Spirits in Gulfport on Monday, March 6, 2017. John Fitzhugh/jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTuyD_0gADYeEm00
The upstairs bar at The Rack House Steaks & Spirits in Gulfport on Monday, March 6, 2017. John Fitzhugh/jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

3. Shaggy’s

Originating in Pass Christian and now with several locations dotted along the Gulf South, Shaggy’s is a popular seafood location for tourists. With ocean views and outdoor seating, the menu includes seafood, burgers and tacos. Reviewers love the views and food alike. Shaggy’s is located at 1724 E Beach Blvd. near downtown.

4. The Chimneys

This white table cloth seafood restaurant has a 4 ½ star rating based on nearly 300 reviews. Shrimp, crab claws and fried oysters are all on the menu, with reviewers particularly enjoying the gumbo and various fresh fish offered. Good for a special occasion or nice night out, The Chimneys is located at 1640 E Beach Blvd. near Shaggy’s and downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlWKr_0gADYeEm00
KAT BERGERON/SUN HERALD/FILE The Chimneys restaurant. KAT BERGERON/SUN HERALD

5. Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Offering up homemade bread, classic pasta dishes and of course pizza, Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria is popular with tourists and locals alike. “Best Pizza in Gulfport,” claims one reviewer who says the pizza “was to die for.” Those with a craving for pizza can find Tony’s at 2417 14 th Street in downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMAL8_0gADYeEm00
Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria is one of the popular restaurants in downtown Gulfport. David Parker, the city’s economic development director, said he has more interest from businesses looking to locate in the downtown than he has available spaces as development is brisk in cities across South Mississippi. Justin Mitchell file photo/jmitchell@sunherald.com

6. Shrimp Basket

Hailing from Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Shrimp Basket started in 1993 and offers tasty seafood in casual digs. Offering shrimp a number of different ways and other seafood options, reviewers rave about the good service that matches the quality of the shrimp. The Gulfport location is located at 9265 Highway 49.

7. C.A. Sarducci’s

C.A Sarducci’s offers, pasta, subs, salads and pizza with various crusts. Thin crust, low carb crust or Sarducci’s pan pizza are all options, with over 20 toppings to choose from. With 5 stars based on 117 reviews, those that attend rave about the pan pizza, calling it “one of the best pizzas I’ve ever had.” Sarducci’s is located at 1308 27 th Ave. in Fishbone Alley downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFi16_0gADYeEm00
Owners of C.A. Sarducci’s Pizzeria, Jim and Carolann Branson opened their new location on 27th Avenue in Gulfport. Alyssa Newton/anewton@sunherald.com

8. White Cap Seafood Restaurant

“Freshest seafood anywhere around!” claims one happy reviewer of White Cap Restaurant. Reviewers say all the seafood options are delicious. White Cap also boasts some of the best views in town, located right on the water at 560 E Beach Blvd.

9. Beach Blvd Steamer

Another highly rated seafood joint, Beach Blvd Steamer offers “generous portions of steamed seafood, crispy fried Southern favorites, pecan wood grilled items and homemade desserts.” Reviewers, many visiting from out of town, like the seafood and the quality service. Beach Blvd Steamer is located at 3206 W Beach Blvd near Island View Casino.

10. Murky Waters Blues and BBQ

This popular barbecue joint offers up ribs, pulled pork, burgers and all the classic options one would expect of a BBQ place. Reviewers mention the delicious fried pickles and large sandwich options. Murky Waters Blues and BBQ is located at 1320 27 th Avenue in downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444guo_0gADYeEm00
A customer arrives for lunch at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ in Gulfport on Monday June 6, 2016. John Fitzhugh/jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
WLOX

In the kitchen with Puff Belly's

The first 18,000 tons ever produced at Enviva’s new Lucedale facility were loaded onto the UBC Sacramento Wednesday and set sail for Guadeloupe and Martinique. Waveland mayor carries out his duties despite needing a kidney transplant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mayor Mike Smith is having trouble with his...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

First Enviva shipment sets sail from Pascagoula Port

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets marked yet another milestone in Mississippi on Wednesday. Enviva celebrated its first shipment of product from its new terminal at the Port of Pascagoula. “We started our journey right here in Mississippi, which has been home to...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Juneteenth celebrations to take place across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday for the second year, South Mississippi is celebrating in a plethora of ways. Juneteenth, which is a blend of the words ‘June’ and ‘nineteenth,’ was declared as a federal holiday by President Biden in June 2021. However, the important day has been celebrated for years.
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Seafood Restaurant#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor#Pizzeria#Pizza Oven#Food Drink#Restaurants#Italian#Mexican#Asian#Shell Oyster House
wxxv25.com

Biloxi approves Aqua Suites development

The Biloxi City Council has approved plans for the Biloxi Aqua Suites hotel near a residential area. The hotel will be located at 1252 Beach Boulevard and will feature 48 upscale rooms geared to couples. It also will have a rooftop pool and other water features, as well as a landscaped courtyard.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

The state's oldest golf course is about to be transformed into a subdivision

Today will be even hotter than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Heat index values could be as high as 112°. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those who do will get a brief reprieve from the sweltering heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, so you don’t suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Tonight will be muggy and warm like it has been the past several nights. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with limited rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with a heat index up tp 112°. Saturday will be another hot day with dangerous heat index values, but we are seeing a higher chance for rain now on Saturday afternoon and evening. Still, everyone is not expected to see rain, but we will be watching for some showers and storms.
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Resident is NCBC’s Newest Master Chief

Countless movies, books and other entertainment media highlight the concept of Destiny. In most of these sensational stories, destiny is revered as a supernatural force that calls the shots on a person’s journey through life. True heroes of the stories are the ones who forge their own way with a determination of a speeding locomotive.
LONG BEACH, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Locals take home One Coast Awards

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce recently announced the recipients of their 2022 One Coast Awards, and several have ties to Long Beach. The awards, given in partnership with the Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, recognize outstanding business and community leaders across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
LONG BEACH, MS
WDSU

Irish Bayou Castle is for sale

NEW ORLEANS — An iconic home in Irish Bayou is for sale. The Irish Bayou Castle, which can be seen from the interstate heading East towards Slidell, is on the market for $500,000. The castle officially went on the market back in February. The castle is completely adorned in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Mobile native to hit the Grand Magnolia stage in Pascagoula

Coming off of two consecutive sold-out performances by Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally in Pascagoula, organizers with Grand Magnolia Music have announced that their next show will feature yet another Jimmy Buffett protégé. Mobile native and Nashville resident Will Kimbrough will headline “Jazz Fest Unplugged” on June...
WLOX

Biloxi cuts ribbon on new Back Bay walkway

Day Two of the annual Mississippi Association of Supervisors Convention at the Coast Coliseum began with a discussion on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. D’Iberville police responded to reports of gunfire around 1:30 p.m. on Avondale Circle, just off Highway 15. Biloxi Back Bay Walkway part of a living...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Tensions are high over the future for the Great Southern Golf Course

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Controversial plans are putting a wedge in one Gulfport community. The Great Southern Golf Club has been a fixture in Gulfport for more than a hundred years, but the historic course is now being replaced with a new subdivision of homes. Tempers flaring as the Florida-based...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Two South Mississippians representing Ole Miss at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WLOX) - For the second year in a row, a pair of South Mississippians will represent a Mississippi school in Omaha. Pearl River Central graduate Hayden Dunhurst and Ocean Springs graduate Mitch Murrell hit the road with the Rebels on Wednesday as they left for the College World Series. Murell contributed nearly eight innings of work this season, and Dunhurst shined as the starting catcher. He totaled three hits, a run, and an RBI in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
OMAHA, NE
wxxv25.com

Petco Love to award $30,000 grant to HSSM

The Humane Society of South Mississippi is set to receive a $300,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love today during a celebration at the Biloxi Petco. The grant is being awarded in support of their work for animals in South Mississippi. Petco Love is a national nonprofit arm of Petco...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Long Beach receives $4.3 million for Gateway Harbor Project

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A project talked about for years in the Friendly City is set to become a reality. Long Beach is moving forward with a plan designed to improve the appearance of the city along Highway 90. Congressman Steven Palazzo joined Mayor George Bass on Tuesday to...
LONG BEACH, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
188
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy