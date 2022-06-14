These are the 10 best restaurants in Gulfport, according to Tripadvisor

Gulfport is the second largest city in Mississippi and has a variety of dining options for locals and visitors alike.

Gulf seafood reigns supreme, but Gulfport also has pizza, barbecue, Italian, Mexican, Asian cuisine and more.

From waterfront seafood joints to steakhouses, those looking for a night out have plenty of options.

Tripadvisor, a travel site used by tourists when taking a trip to a new city, lists the top 10 restaurants in Gulfport that come highly rated or recommended.

1. Half Shell Oyster House of Gulfport

Having started in Gulfport, this southern chain has grown to 15 outposts, which all highly rated across the Gulf South. The Gulfport one is the top-rated restaurant in the city with 4 ½ out of 5 stars based on over 1,600 reviews. Reviewers rave about the shrimp and grits and lobster. Half Shell Oyster House of Gulfport is located at 2500 13 th St. in downtown.

Abel Medellin and Mike Page at Half Shell Oyster House

2. The Rack House Steak and Spirits

As the name would suggest, steaks are the highlight at this upscale eatery. Reviewers say the steaks are cooked well and worth the price. Customers also praise the great customer service from the wait staff. “Food was great but service was outstanding!” reads one review. Those looking for a steak can find The Rack House Steak and Spirits at 1301 26 th Ave. in downtown.

The Rack House Steaks & Spirits in Gulfport on Monday, March 6, 2017. John Fitzhugh/jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

The upstairs bar at The Rack House Steaks & Spirits in Gulfport on Monday, March 6, 2017. John Fitzhugh/jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

3. Shaggy’s

Originating in Pass Christian and now with several locations dotted along the Gulf South, Shaggy’s is a popular seafood location for tourists. With ocean views and outdoor seating, the menu includes seafood, burgers and tacos. Reviewers love the views and food alike. Shaggy’s is located at 1724 E Beach Blvd. near downtown.

4. The Chimneys

This white table cloth seafood restaurant has a 4 ½ star rating based on nearly 300 reviews. Shrimp, crab claws and fried oysters are all on the menu, with reviewers particularly enjoying the gumbo and various fresh fish offered. Good for a special occasion or nice night out, The Chimneys is located at 1640 E Beach Blvd. near Shaggy’s and downtown.

KAT BERGERON/SUN HERALD/FILE The Chimneys restaurant. KAT BERGERON/SUN HERALD

5. Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Offering up homemade bread, classic pasta dishes and of course pizza, Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria is popular with tourists and locals alike. “Best Pizza in Gulfport,” claims one reviewer who says the pizza “was to die for.” Those with a craving for pizza can find Tony’s at 2417 14 th Street in downtown.

Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria is one of the popular restaurants in downtown Gulfport. David Parker, the city’s economic development director, said he has more interest from businesses looking to locate in the downtown than he has available spaces as development is brisk in cities across South Mississippi. Justin Mitchell file photo/jmitchell@sunherald.com

6. Shrimp Basket

Hailing from Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Shrimp Basket started in 1993 and offers tasty seafood in casual digs. Offering shrimp a number of different ways and other seafood options, reviewers rave about the good service that matches the quality of the shrimp. The Gulfport location is located at 9265 Highway 49.

7. C.A. Sarducci’s

C.A Sarducci’s offers, pasta, subs, salads and pizza with various crusts. Thin crust, low carb crust or Sarducci’s pan pizza are all options, with over 20 toppings to choose from. With 5 stars based on 117 reviews, those that attend rave about the pan pizza, calling it “one of the best pizzas I’ve ever had.” Sarducci’s is located at 1308 27 th Ave. in Fishbone Alley downtown.

Owners of C.A. Sarducci’s Pizzeria, Jim and Carolann Branson opened their new location on 27th Avenue in Gulfport. Alyssa Newton/anewton@sunherald.com

8. White Cap Seafood Restaurant

“Freshest seafood anywhere around!” claims one happy reviewer of White Cap Restaurant. Reviewers say all the seafood options are delicious. White Cap also boasts some of the best views in town, located right on the water at 560 E Beach Blvd.

9. Beach Blvd Steamer

Another highly rated seafood joint, Beach Blvd Steamer offers “generous portions of steamed seafood, crispy fried Southern favorites, pecan wood grilled items and homemade desserts.” Reviewers, many visiting from out of town, like the seafood and the quality service. Beach Blvd Steamer is located at 3206 W Beach Blvd near Island View Casino.

10. Murky Waters Blues and BBQ

This popular barbecue joint offers up ribs, pulled pork, burgers and all the classic options one would expect of a BBQ place. Reviewers mention the delicious fried pickles and large sandwich options. Murky Waters Blues and BBQ is located at 1320 27 th Avenue in downtown.