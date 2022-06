EL PASO COUNTY–The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help locating three missing teenage girls. Mackenzie, Madilyn, and Hazel were last seen at the rehab center in Cascade. Authorities believe they ran away on Wednesday and may be in the Longmont area. Fifteen-year-old Mackenzie has blond hair; she was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt with pajama pants. Sixteen-year-old Madison is blonde. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants at the time of her disappearance. Seventeen-year-old Hazel has brown hair and was dressed in all black at the time she disappeared. Deputies say a witness saw a black sedan, possibly a Mazda, in the rehab center driveway at the same time the girls went missing. You can see photos of all 3 teens on the 740 KVOR Twitter feed.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO