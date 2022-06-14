ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel...

Comments / 8

justcrap
2d ago

They were each charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.what about attempted murder aggravated battery??? just for starters. these 2 should never see the light of day again

