Supply chains felt the full force of the pandemic as they almost entirely shut down in 2020 and into 2021. The result was losses of over $4 trillion for companies worldwide. That was on top of fundamental issues that were at the heart of supply chain disruption – like the fact that there was only a supply chain accuracy of 63%. Experts also believe that the disruption – which is now primarily stock-related – will continue into the late quarter of 2022. With that in mind, how is the new normal for supply chains affecting the B2B industry, and is it necessarily a bad thing? Let’s explore.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO