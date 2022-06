Summer is almost here, and we're dreaming of the simplicity of an A-frame cabin on a lake. You might even say we're thinking outside the box. Although the triangle shape has been used by homebuilders for centuries, A-frames really caught on in the U.S. in the 1950s. The angular design proved popular in vacation destinations, which is why you find many of them in forested locales or on scenic lakes.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO