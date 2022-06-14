ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Dry and hot through mid-week

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBspD_0gADVUtf00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and mild. Skies are sunny, and the state will stay much sunnier today. Only southeast New Mexico will see some clouds and a pop up shower Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast Continues Below

Winds lighten up Tuesday, with gusts up to 25 mph in central NM, and higher gusts up to 35 mph in north-central and northeast NM. Southern Colorado could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the northeast quadrant of the state, and southern Colorado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Higher chance of showers across parts of New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture finally returns to the state later Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. Winds have shifted from west to south, increasing dew points throughout the day. This moisture is expected to linger around through early next week before drying out once again. Thursday, dry air is still dominating a majority […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hot with some mountain storms, rain possible this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is chilly in southern Colorado and the Four Corners, but the rest of New Mexico is feeling mild. Thursday will hot, with highs climbing back into the 90s and 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the mid-afternoon, and winds will be light. Moisture improves in eastern New Mexico today, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s monsoon season starts Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is cool in northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado, and you may need extra layers for the AM. The air is milder in central and southern New Mexico. We will be seeing more hot temperatures this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s, 90s and 100s. Skies will be sunny, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon moisture begins to arrive Thursday afternoon

Another hot and dry day Wednesday across New Mexico as high pressure builds in overhead. Exciting changes begin Thursday as the monsoon makes an earlier than normal appearance starting Thursday. Daily afternoon storm chances will continue through next week. High pressure has situated itself over New Mexico Wednesday afternoon bringing...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire danger continues, monsoon moisture returns later in week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another hot, dry, and breezy to windy day ahead. Elevated to critical fire danger is forecast for the north central, northeastern, and east central portions of New Mexico as winds gust 35-40 mph and humidity gets down to 7-15%. Fire danger will persist through 8 PM this evening before calmer conditions return […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe park reopening with major upgrades

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe park is reopening with major upgrades. A new playground at Ragle Park on West Zia Rd. near St. Francis Dr. is now complete. It includes a new slide, rope elements, and play mounds. The project cost $108,000 and was funded by Gross Receipts Tax. The reopening is taking […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

When will New Mexico see some rain?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the last day of dry air and hot conditions before monsoon moisture pushes into the state. Winds have calmed down since the beginning of the week, and with temperatures a few degrees cooler and dryness not as extreme, there are no Red Flag Warnings in effect for New Mexico today.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless take over parks, Albuquerque homicide, Weekend rain possible, Metro Crime Initiative, Rail yards next step

Thursday’s Top Stories How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic? Albuquerque man accused of scamming women through online dating sites Albuquerque restaurant forced to include inflation surcharge to make ends meet Kids served floor sealant instead of milk at Alaska school program 2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine NATO ministers discuss […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Monday in New Mexico is windier, hot and dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mild and quiet, with mostly sunny skies. Monday will be hot, dry and windier. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and 100s. Winds will pick up during the midday and afternoon, gusting up to around 30-40 in northern and western New Mexico. Southwest Colorado could even see wind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT picks up trash on more than 380 miles of road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says it has cleaned up trash along more than 380 miles of road since April. The first stage focused on I-25 from La Bajada to Los Lunas along with the stretch from the Texas border to north of Las Cruces. NMDOT says they have gathered 8,200 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico drought: How to save water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico needs rain. Landscape water conservation Richard Perce provided simple steps to help save water during the hottest months of the year. Due to the ongoing drought, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes. Because of this, it is important that we continue to work to conserve water while maintaining healthy landscapes.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

What’s closed in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho on June 20?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will host a two-day event in celebration of Juneteenth this year. The theme is healing and unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers. The weekend event will be held at Civic Plaza and at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Things kick off Saturday, June […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Coronado Park homeless, Gun law reform, Monsoon season, Burn scar floods, Airship over Roswell

Wednesday’s Top Stories NM Game and Fish ask for help identifying poachers Morris Udeze adds experience and toughness to Lobos basketball Recycled water now being used at the Sunport Man accused of holding Dion’s employees hostage with knife NATO defense ministers to discuss weapons for Ukraine Navy fires 5 officers in less than a week […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon storms officially return late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lighter winds return Tuesday as temperatures cool off a few degrees into the end of this week. The monsoon will officially begin late this week as southerly moisture moves into New Mexico bringing scattered afternoon storms through the weekend. Lighter winds return Tuesday afternoon as...
KRQE News 13

BioPark urges Tingley visitors to recycle fishing lines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque residents found themselves having to rescue some wildlife this weekend at Tingley Beach. A family found a goose with its leg tangled in fishing line, but this kind of thing happens often out there. That is why the BioPark, which oversees the park, has installed some places to dispose of fishing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blown away: Roof comes off mobile home on Route 66

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile home being moved caused a mess Wednesday on Route 66 near Carnuel. The mobile home took down some power lines as it moved through the area. Part of the home’s roof also came off, forcing Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to shut down the road until it could be removed.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
OutThere Colorado

Hazardous weather, flash flooding risk expected in Colorado this weekend

Planning on a fourteener hike this weekend? You might want to think again. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), subtropical moisture is set to enter Colorado on Friday, sticking around through Monday. This is expected to increase the chances of flash flooding and rainfall across much of the state. Mountain-Forecast.com is currently showing that this rain will also be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms on most peaks over the weekend and, in some cases, snow – though there won't be much.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy