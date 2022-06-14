Dry and hot through mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and mild. Skies are sunny, and the state will stay much sunnier today. Only southeast New Mexico will see some clouds and a pop up shower Tuesday afternoon.

Winds lighten up Tuesday, with gusts up to 25 mph in central NM, and higher gusts up to 35 mph in north-central and northeast NM. Southern Colorado could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the northeast quadrant of the state, and southern Colorado.

