Texas State

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression Two-E in the Pacific

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother area of interest is being monitored...

www.kiiitv.com

The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 6.9-magnitude earthquake off coast of Australia

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Australia.Authorities issued a tsunami warning for Macquarie Island on Thursday evening soon after the earthquake.The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (ABM) first recorded a 7.4 magnitude tremor off the coast of the Pacific Ocean territory at around 8pm local time.Australia was on “tsunami watch” for around an hour before the ABM downgraded the threat.The US Geological Service (USGS) also registered the earthquake at above 7 magnitude but the reading was revised down on review.USGS said the earthquake was at a depth of 10km and struck around 40km from the Macquarie Island coast.Macquarie Island...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

First hurricane of 2022 could hit Florida as a tropical storm

Hurricane Agatha is predicted to turn into tropical storm Alex, showering South Florida with heavy rain within the next five days, according to ABC News. Puerto Angel, Mexico, was hit by Agatha, a Category 2 hurricane, on Monday afternoon. Since then, the hurricane has weakened into a low-pressure system, according to CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Over 45 million under severe storms and tornado threat

More severe storms are likely today across the Central US. Meanwhile, Agatha has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Blas closes Mexican port as it strengthens in the Pacific

The second hurricane of the Eastern Pacific storm season has closed a port in Mexico, just weeks after Hurricane Agatha slammed into the country.The storm, named Blas, strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) — meaning wind speeds were now greater than 74 mph (119 kph).The storm is not expected to hit land directly, the agency said, instead veering off westward into the ocean. But dangerous surf conditions were hitting the coast, and Puerto Escondido, a port in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, was closed as of Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.Wind...
ENVIRONMENT

