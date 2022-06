Visitors were evacuated from parts of Yellowstone National Park on Monday after heavy rain brought flooding and mudslides to the country’s oldest national park.Roads have been washed out and the park closed after the powerful floods swept through, upending operations in the busy park.The Yellowstone River in Corwin Springs, Montana surpassed its previous record high water level by at least two feet, according to the US Geological Survey.The flooding was due to a combination intense rainfall and heavy snowmelt, the Associated Press reports.By Tuesday at 9am, some parts of the park had recorded more than 1.6 inches of rain,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO