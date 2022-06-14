ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph chef wins James Beard Award

Cover picture for the articleRANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Randolph chef is officially a James Beard Award winner. The...

City
Randolph, VT
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
WEYBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Of the 26 horses at the UVM Morgan Horse Farm in Weybridge, five are brand new foals born this spring. Now, the farm is using social media to help name them. It’s lunchtime at UVM Morgan Horse Farm for these mamas and their new babies. Lounging...
momtrends.com

Main and Mountain Vermont Boutique Hotel

If you are looking for a small hotel that is charming and offers rooms for families and ski couples try the Main and Mountain Vermont Boutique hotel. It's about a mile from Okemo and loaded with charm. Main and Mountain Vermont Boutique Hotel. I made my visit at the end...
sevendaysvt

Popular Wake Robin Tag Sale Returns After Three-Year Hiatus

At 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, Jim Wick opened the door of the community parking garage at Wake Robin, a high-end, hilltop retirement community in Shelburne. The first shopper had arrived at 6:30 a.m. By 6:45, a line had begun to form. Now cars were parked bumper-to-bumper along the road leading to the residences, and hundreds of masked customers were flooding in, on the lookout for cut-rate treasures. They quickly transformed the cavernous space into a bustling marketplace.
SHELBURNE, VT
James Beard
Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — This Sunday is Juneteenth and communities in our region are preparing to celebrate and honor the holiday. Burlington will hold its second annual celebration starting on Saturday, expanding the festivities to the whole weekend. This year’s theme is ‘a love story,’ remembering the heart that it took to rebuild, restore, and revive a culture.
vermontbiz.com

Long-awaited Amtrak service in Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury to begin July 29

An Amtrak train speeds westbound along the Ethan Allen Express route near West Rutland during a training/inspection run last September. Photo courtesy Bonnie Shatraw Wingler. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that the Amtrak Ethan Allen Express train will begin the highly-anticipated expanded passenger rail service to Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury on July 29, 2022. This service culminates the Agency’s extensive planning and infrastructure work to upgrade the tracks between Rutland and Burlington to accommodate higher speed passenger rail.
BURLINGTON, VT
Police on Wednesday identified Dieter Seier, 67, of Cornish, New Hampshire, as the person Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock, shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. Wilson died of a self-inflicted gunshot after an hourslong standoff, police said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say money at center of dispute between mother and son leading to fatal shooting in Woodstock.
2 Edmundite priests celebrate golden jubilees

Two priests of the Society of St. Edmund celebrated their 50th anniversary of ordination June 11 as Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne celebrated the Vigil Mass at St. Lawrence Church in Essex Junction in thanksgiving to God for their of priestly ministry. Father David Cray, superior general of the Society of...
