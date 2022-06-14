Randolph chef wins James Beard Award

At 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, Jim Wick opened the door of the community parking garage at Wake Robin, a high-end, hilltop retirement community in Shelburne. The first shopper had arrived at 6:30 a.m. By 6:45, a line had begun to form. Now cars were parked bumper-to-bumper along the road leading to the residences, and hundreds of masked customers were flooding in, on the lookout for cut-rate treasures. They quickly transformed the cavernous space into a bustling marketplace.

SHELBURNE, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO