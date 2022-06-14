ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

Grit carries Bulldogs to state

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI — The Cedarburg girls soccer team had a chance to experience the thrill of victory Saturday at Saputo Stadium, notching a 2-1 victory over Green Bay Southwest in a WIAA Div. 2 sectional championship game to earn a ticket to the state tournament. “When that final whistle...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Early-season tests lead to success

CEDARBURG — When his team started the season by losing their first two games and went 2-3-1 over the first six matches, Cedarburg girls soccer head coach Robert Williams and his players were not about to hit the panic button. While the veteran coach and his relatively young club...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

When it comes to state baseball, there’s never a dull moment

There is never a dull moment at state baseball. It had been three years since the traditional format of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament was in place, most notably in Division 1, where teams must win twice in one day in order to advance to the championship game. Three years...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mueske embraces coaching promotion

OCONOMOWOC — The holiday of Thanksgiving will carry a little extra meaning this year for Kim Mueske. Nine days beforehand, Mueske will make her debut as head coach of the Oconomowoc High School girls basketball team when the Raccoons visit Sun Prairie East for a 7:15 p.m. nonconference game.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Close but not quite

GRAND CHUTE — Neither Menomonee Falls nor Bay Port were expected to return to the state tournament, let alone win after they managed to find their way to Fox Cities Stadium. But that’s exactly what they did, and the two teams would wind up meeting in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 state baseball semifinal at Neuroscience Group Field.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Unstoppable Spartans

MADISON — After her big guns came up clutch earlier in the day, Brookfield East boys tennis coach Linda Lied stuck to her guns with a state championship on the line. At the end of the day, the result was a second consecutive title for the Spartans, who won the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Team Tournament in dominant fashion with a 7-0 sweep of Neenah Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland baseball diamond destroyed, tire tracks in outfield

HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sunset Bowl owner’s daughter taking over bowling alley

WAUKESHA — Bowling pins and rented shoes have been a part of Jaelynn Hoehnen’s life since she was a kid. “It’s definitely different and you meet a lot of new people and people who become like family,” Jaelynn Hoehnen said. She will take over the majority...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Louise C. Schmeling, 83

Louise Schmeling of Cedarburg, formerly of Fredonia and Belgium, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 4, 2022, after knee surgery at Ascension Columbia-St. Mary’s Ozaukee Campus in Mequon. She was 83. Louise was born in 1939, in Milwaukee, daughter of new immigrants Joseph and Mary Plum (nee Ortmanns). One of five...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Florence Yarney, 81

Florence Bambrick Yarney, a gifted teacher, parent, and friend, died June 4 at her home in Grafton surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter of Lillian O’Hara (nee) and Richard Bambrick. At age 12 her father died, leaving her mother and their four children. Grandparents helped out and Florence graduated from College of Notre Dame of Maryland in 1962. Musical theater at school and later in the Washington D.C. area balanced her “day job” at U.S. News and World Report. In 1966 she joined a college friend in Milwaukee where she obtained a teacher’s license. She received a Master of Science and Curriculum and Instruction - English from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1974. She taught English in the Lincoln and Riverside Milwaukee public schools until she retired in 1999. A section on “Wacky Teachers” in the February 1998 edition of the Riverside U. High School student newspaper comments: “Ms. Yarney is notorious for her theatrical teaching style. Ever read the Scarlet Letter? How about The Crucible? If not, never fear. In Ms. Yarney’s class, you’ll more than likely get a full Broadway-quality performance dealing with the book in question. When answering a question in class, a good answer will more than likely produce ‘Oh! Yes!’ while a bad answer will sometimes produce an ‘Oh! Oh no!’ All in all, these outbursts and performances only help to keep students focused and it shows that Ms. Yarney has a concern for her students’ future. She states, ‘I love all of my students whether they know it or not...’ When asked about why she does what she does, the outbursts and performances, Ms. Yarney simply replied, ‘The eleventh commandment of teaching is: thou shalt not bore’!”
GRAFTON, WI
WISN

Videocast: Heat and Severe Thunderstorms Wednesday

Wednesday a Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 pm due to above-average temperatures and high dewpoints that will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees. Sunny for much of the day but thunderstorms will develop along a cold front Wednesday night. Milwaukee's timeframe for storms is 8 PM to midnight.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Amanda A. Quade

Dec. 9, 1921 - June 9, 2022. Amanda A. Quade (nee Dorzok), 100, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the (Cedar Ridge) Cottages in West Bend. She was born on December 9, 1921, to the late Karl and Bertha...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dennis P. McEvoy

Dennis P. McEvoy was born to eternal life on June 13, 2022, at the age of 75. Dennis was born and raised in Milwaukee and later moved to Waukesha County. Dennis was a 30-year employee of ProHealth Care (Waukesha Memorial Hospital) as director of plant, safety and security. His work ethic was unmatched not only at work, but at home. He loved landscaping and took pride in his well-manicured lawn. In addition to watching the races at Hales Corners and Slinger Speedway, his happy place was “putzing” in his yard.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael Frank Samann

Michael Frank Samann, 59, entered his eternal home on June 11, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. Mike was born on April 2, 1963, in Milwaukee and grew up on his family’s homestead in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1981. He went on to earn his associate degree in Tool and Die from Moraine Park Technical College. Mike was a dedicated and loyal employee, as seen in his 38 years working with one employer - GKN Sinter Metal. It was this dedication and loyalty that his fellow employees admired day in and day out.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carol K. Hilgendorf, 71

Carol K. Hilgendorf of Cedarburg, former longtime resident of Grafton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the age of 71 years. She was the beloved wife of Ralph M. Hilgendorf; dear mother of Kim Hilgendorf; sister of Janet (Ron) Rempfer, Patricia DeFilippo and William (Kelly) Halnon and the late Timothy Halnon. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Does Damage In Oconomowoc

People living in Oconomowoc spent the weekend cleaning up and assessing the damage after tons of hail was dumped on the city during a storm. Witnesses say some of the hail was golf ball-sized. Vehicles parked outside suffered dents and broken glass. The hail also destroyed some gardens and flowers...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

Washington Co., WI – Strong storms pushed through Washington County with force Wednesday evening as dark skies were followed by high winds, a rumble of thunder and then a significant downpour. How much rain did you receive? Any damage?. Washington County and neighboring communities were under a tornado watch...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen G. Bruederle, 78

Allen George Bruederle of Arbor Vitae, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born to Allen and Helen (Armbruster) Bruederle on September 11, 1943, in Port Washington. Allen worked as a master electrician for many years, and when he...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oconomowoc golf ball-sized hail destroys roofs

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Neighbors in Oconomowoc are assessing the damage of the hail storm Friday, June 10. One company said roofs need to be replaced as a result of the damage. "It looked like there were golf balls all over the driveway," said Nick Prindle. The storm left a trail...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

