ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

May US producer prices soared 10.8 % as energy prices jumped

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoYmB_0gADTWjX00
Sriracha Shortage FILE - In this Oct 29, 2013 photo, Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif. Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) (Nick Ut)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. producer prices surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing threat to the economy from inflation that shows no sign of slowing.

Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose at slightly slower pace last month than in April, when it jumped 10.9% from a year earlier, and is down from an 11.5% yearly gain in March.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.8% in May from April, above the previous month, when they increased 0.4%.

The figures indicate that rising prices will continue to erode Americans' paychecks and play havoc with household budgets in the coming months. Inflation has created major political headaches for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats and has forced the Federal Reserve into a series of rapid interest rate hikes intended to slow the economy and cool price increases.

On Friday, the government reported that inflation — as measures by the consumer price index — jumped to a new 40-year high of 8.6% in May, a surprise gain that disappointed expectations that price increases could be slowing. Gas and food costs rose sharply, pushed higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the costs for rent, new and used cars, medical care, and clothing also rose, evidence that inflation is spreading more broadly through the economy.

The producer price data captures inflation at an earlier stage of production and can sometimes signal where consumer prices are headed. It also feeds into the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What Will Gas Prices Be in 2030? Long-Term Forecast

Rising gas prices have worried policymakers across the globe. Countries are adopting various methods to provide respite to consumers. While the U.K. has imposed a windfall tax on oil producers to raise funds to support households, some U.S. states have also suspended gas tax. India has significantly scaled up its purchase of Russian oil, which is being offered at a steep discount, to lower the energy prices for its citizens.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

With gas prices at $5 a gallon, Biden tells oil companies to cut costs for Americans

President Joe Biden told oil producers on Wednesday to immediately cut costs for Americans as gas prices exceeded $5 a gallon in some parts of the country. Biden in a Wednesday morning letter to the heads of top oil and gas companies said Russia's war against Ukraine is only partly responsible for the "sharp rise in gasoline prices" and asked them to work with his administration to increase the supply of gasoline to Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Matt Lillywhite

Biden Says "Inflation Is Unacceptably High." Announces Plan To Lower Prices

Inflation is way too high and is causing a significant amount of stress for Americans, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Even President Biden is concerned about the rising cost of living. "The fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," he said. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country, and bringing it down is my top economic priority."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Gas prices have doubled since Biden took office

The national average price of a gallon of gas has doubled since President Biden took office in January 2021 – a dubious milestone for the administration as it scrambles to tamp down inflation ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The national average hit a record $4.86 per gallon on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#The Labor Department#Americans#Democrats#The Federal Reserve
MarketRealist

When Will Gas Prices Peak and Are They Headed Towards $6?

Gas prices around the world have been rising in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. In the U.S., the average gas prices have hit a new record high and crossed $5 per gallon. Gas prices in California have even surpassed $6. Article continues below advertisement. Rising gas prices have also fuelled...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

The company has shuttered over 100 locations in recent years. Do financial issues, including franchisee bankruptcies, portend further closings for the current calendar year?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.CrackerBarrel.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and Google.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Week

Average U.S. gas price hits $5 a gallon

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States hit five dollars on Saturday, according to the American Automobile Association. Last month, gas was $4.40 per gallon. A year ago, it was $3.08. The average price of a gallon of gas as of Saturday was over four dollars per gallon in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In California, it was $6.43.
TRAFFIC
nationalfisherman.com

US seafood sales plunge as inflation continues to bite

U.S. grocery stores’ fresh and frozen seafood sales continued to decline in May, primarily due to inflation in the category and across the store. However, shelf-stable seafood sales continued to rise, according to new data from IRI and 210 Analytics. Fresh seafood sales dropped 13.2 percent in value to...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy