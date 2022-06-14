ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

What’s hot on the web this morning

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0iFp_0gADSflP00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Federal Free School Meal Waivers Set to Expire

The pandemic waivers that gave free meals to all students, regardless of their economic status, is now expiring on June 30 .

Former President Donald Trump signed the COVID-19 aid package into place in 2020, and since then, 10 million kids have been able to eat free school meals on a consistent basis.

Families were also given the additional flexibility to pick up meals for their kids.

Katie Wilson, the executive director of Urban School Food Alliance now says, the organizations don’t know if they will be able to feed all their children or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKrld_0gADSflP00

Jackson Water Park Delays Opening

The City of Jackson now says its Nixon Water Park opening date has been delayed due to supply disruptions and maintenance work.

The park is now scheduled to open on June 27, instead of June 20.

The pool has been closed since the end of 2019, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, if you’re looking for a place in the area to stay cool during the heat wave, the Martin Luther king Jr. Center will be open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOZwv_0gADSflP00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Lansing kicks off Juneteenth celebration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Lansing Juneteenth Committee is kicking off their Juneteenth celebration weekend. The kickoff starts with an opening ceremony in the Gannon building of Lansing Community College at 6 p.m. this evening. The event will include the announcement of the winners of the Eva L. Evans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Jackson, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Education
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Birria tacos are everywhere in Lansing. These are some of the best

N’t seem to get enough birria tacos. Last week, I counted at least a dozen local restaurants and food trucks that served some variation of the traditional Mexican dish — which is essentially a taco-quesadilla crossbreed that you dunk into a rich beef consommé. Seriously: Almost every...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Donald Trump
WLNS

State of Michigan to invest $13 million in affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is set to invest $13 million for 529 affordable apartments, townhomes and housing units in Michigan. The homes are set to be built in Jackson, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Midland, Nashville, Traverse City, and Wyoming. According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, these projects will create 1,000 jobs […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Block party raises money for homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a block party held in Reo Town with the goal of raising money to fight homelessness in Lansing. The event was put on by City Rescue Mission, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood and it was hosted in the parking lot of Riverview Church’s Reo Town location. The event had food […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Cost-effective ways to stay cool during rising temperatures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Although summer isn’t officially here yet, the weather makes it seem like it is. And energy companies are noticing, too. “With your air-conditioning running this week because of the temperatures, it will make your costs go up,” Emma McGlocklin with Lansing Board of Water and Light said. With the possibility of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
100.7 WITL

The 10 Hottest Days Ever Recorded in Lansing, Michigan

Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we're spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has to unleash onto North America. In fact, in records dating back to 1910, extremeweatherwatch.com reveals only ten times that Lansing has ever reached triple-digits—only twice so far this century.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Northwest Community Schools closed Wednesday due to heat

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Northwest Community Schools in Jackson will close its Early Impressions, summer school, and meet-up programs will be canceled on June 15. All NWCS buildings are currently without power, and due to the extreme heat forecasted, the district has decided to close. Staff are not required to report to any of the […]
JACKSON, MI
WOOD

A community event in Battle Creek celebrates peace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a place in Battle Creek that’s known as a Hub of HOPE at Washington Heights United Methodist Church. We talk to a team of local pastors in the area that are coming together for their community with some help from our friends at the Battle Creek Community Foundation! With the summer allowing people to connect and gather again, Pastor William Wyne had an idea to host a community event, highlighting peace on July 23rd.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman felt like she couldn’t breathe when she won $2 million playing the $80 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky 21-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Parnall Food Mart, located at 1000 West Parnall Road in Jackson.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WLNS

A/C unit tips to stay cool amid record temperatures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Everyone is trying to beat the heat in any way they can. This includes trips to get ice cream. Aaron Weiner is the manager at the MSU Dairy Store, and days like today are when ice-cream stores will see an increase of customers. “The hotter it gets, the better the weather outside, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy