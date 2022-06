The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot during an officer-involved-shooting in Valdosta. Preliminary information indicates that Lowndes County deputies were dispatched by 911 to a home on Ginger Trail because a man with a gun was threatening to hurt himself. The man was later identified as 32-year-old Timothy Adams, of Valdosta.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO