The left side of the Buffalo Sabres’ defense has grown from a position of weakness to arguably the strongest part of their roster. Boasting two former first overall selections in Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, and former second-round selection Mattias Samuelsson, the Sabres have invested heavily into that side of their defense. One player who ultimately may get lost in the shuffle is Jacob Bryson. While he played in nearly every game for Buffalo this season, and had the second highest ice time of all Sabres defensemen, how he fits with the team moving forward is an interesting question to ponder.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO