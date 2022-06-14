Biden to meet Khashoggi-killing prince on Saudi trip

President Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when he travels to the Middle East next month, ignoring his campaign promise to make Riyadh a “pariah” over its role in the 2018 killing of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

An initial White House statement made no mention of whether Biden would meet with the monarch widely known as MBS — who US intelligence believes to have ordered Khashoggi’s murder. However, both the Saudi Embassy in Washington and National Security Council official John Kirby confirmed that Biden and the crown prince would get together. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre belatedly confirmed to reporters on board Air Force One that the president would “see” MBS during his visit.

Biden himself did not comment on his overseas travel plans Tuesday morning, telling reporters ahead of a flight to Philadelphia, “All you just got sent to your email addresses everything I’m doing in the Middle East. It lays it all out.”

“I’m focused on labor,” he said of his trip to address the AFL-CIO annual convention. “You cover the labor speech, and I’ll tell you more about what I’m doing.”

The Saudi visit will be the last leg of Biden’s Middle East trip, which will also take him to Israel and the West Bank July 13-16.

Reports have circulated for weeks that Biden would travel to Saudi Arabia after OPEC agreed to boost oil production.

However, the White House repeatedly declined to confirm a visit would take place, with Biden telling reporters earlier this month , “I’m not sure whether I’m going.”

In a 2019 Democratic primary debate, Biden said his administration would make Saudi Arabia “pay the price” for Khashoggi’s murder. AP

“I have no direct plans at the moment,” the president said at the time. “But let me tell you that I have been engaged in trying to work with how we can bring more stability and peace in the Middle East.”

In November 2019, Biden said during a Democratic primary debate that his administration would make Saudi Arabia “pay the price” for Khashoggi’s murder and “make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”

The president appeared to waver on that stance earlier this month saying, “Look, I’m not going to change my view on human rights. But as president of the United States, my job is to bring peace if I can — peace if I can. And that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Last week, a report by CNN indicated the White House was looking to “reset” relations with Saudi Arabia as the US struggles to contend with record-high gas prices.

“Both sides have decided that for the sake of achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, we need to move past it,” one senior US official told CNN of Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The White House declined to say Tuesday whether Biden would specifically bring up Khashoggi’s murder during his visit with MBS next month. Instead, Jean-Pierre told reporters, “human rights issues, human rights conversation is something that the president brings up with many leaders and plans to do so.”

“We’re not overlooking any conduct that happened before the president took office,” she added.