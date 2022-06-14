ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon tennis comeback

By Alex Butler
 2 days ago
June 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams will end a nearly yearlong tennis hiatus and compete in Wimbledon 2022 later this month in London, she announced Tuesday on social media.

Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on green grass on Instagram and Facebook. Wimbledon 2022 will run June 27 through July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

"SW and SW 19," Williams wrote for the caption on her posts, in reference to the tournament site's postal code. "It's a date. 2022. See you there. Let's go Rena's Army."

Williams' last official match was June 29 against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the 2021 edition of the grass-court Grand Slam. She sustained a right leg injury and retired in the first set.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also tagged Wimbledon, as well as the Eastbourne, in her Tuesday post on Instagram. The Rothesay International Eastbourne, a warmup tournament for Wimbledon, will be held a week before the Grand Slam in Eastbourne, England.

Williams, 40, missed the 2021 U.S. Open, 2022 Australian Open and 2022 French Open during her hiatus. She reached consecutive semifinals at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open, but her last final appearance came at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Williams won her most-recent Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, while she was two months pregnant.

She announced in November that she planned to play in the 2022 Australian Open, but withdrew after receiving advice from her medical team. Williams hinted in April on Instagram that she was preparing to play in Wimbledon.

She holds seven Wimbledon titles and remains one Grand Slam title behind Margaret Court's record total of 24.

Moments from Serena Williams' career

