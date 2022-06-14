ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Capitol Police officer dismisses descriptions of Jan. 6 as a tour

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAyed_0gADRYZP00
Tweet

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell dismissed the idea that Jan. 6, 2021 — the day a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election — was a tour, as some lawmakers had suggested.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Gonell was asked what he would tell people who were skeptical about the magnitude of the attack.

“Well, those people, they never had talked to me about it. They never had like a minute or so, so I could tell them or show them my injuries. I could assure you that that was not a tour,” the police sergeant said. “And those people — that whoever assaulted me and my fellow officers, they should be in jail, not just — [they] were not the good guys during that day.”

Gonell said he was disappointed in lawmakers who said they were pro-law enforcement but instead sided with the rioters.

“It disappointed me that, like I was saying earlier, that instead of — they fill their mouth with ‘We back the blue’ or we are pro-law and order and the rule of law, and then they get a chance to hold these people accountable,” he said.

“And yet they’re fighting for the Jan. 6 rioters and calling them patriots or political prisoners, but yet to them I think we are considered the bad guys of Jan. 6 because we stopped them from doing whatever they intended to do.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) made headlines last year after he compared the Capitol riot to “a normal tourist visit.”

“Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion, staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures,” Clyde said. “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you’d think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Gonell, in contrast, said the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was far scarier than what he had experienced while he was deployed in Iraq.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Accused of leading pre-riot Capitol tour, rep shares new details

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, some House Democrats said at least one of their Republican colleagues provided a “reconnaissance” tour of the Capitol the day before the riot. Some GOP denials soon followed, and the allegations were not bolstered by any evidence. Much of the focus about what transpired shifted elsewhere.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Ohio Man Who Said ‘Antifa’ Was Responsible for Jan. 6 Pleads Guilty to Storming the Capitol

An Ohio man who claimed to believe that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “all Antifa” has pleaded guilty to storming the building. Stephen Michael Ayres, 39, admitted Wednesday to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds on Jan. 6. He acknowledged that he had traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C. in order to attend Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, during which the former president told thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol to “demand” that Congress not certify Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Patriots#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Iraq
Salon

Despite video evidence, Republicans rush to defend GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour on eve of riot

On Wednesday, the January 6 committee released bombshell footage revealing that Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., may have provided a Capitol tour just ahead of the insurrection to a man who appears to have participated in that very insurrection, lending more credence to the Democratic-backed claim that the GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours before the insurgency was carried out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

January 6 committee releases video of Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving Capitol tour on January 5 to rioter who hours later warned AOC and Nancy Pelosi mob was 'coming' for them and would pull speaker 'out by your hairs'

The House's select committee on January 6 released a video Wednesday of Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a January 5 tour of the Capitol in which one man was captured snapping pictures of tunnels, hallways and security checkpoints. The committee said in the video's introduction that it was the same...
PROTESTS
CBS News

How Americans have viewed January 6 attack on Capitol

As the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol gears up for its second in a series of public hearings, most Americans say it is important to find out exactly what happened and who bears responsibility. According to CBS News polling, the majority of Americans disapprove of the attack, yet Democrats and Republicans differ on their interpretations. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

After Capitol tour revelations, rep says there was more than one group

The entire controversy surrounding pre-Jan. 6 tours of the Capitol complex began the week after the attack. It was on Jan. 13, 2001, when Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show and said how shocked she was to see groups inside a House office building, especially given that the facilities were closed to tours at the time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New video shows GOP lawmaker leading tour before Capitol attack

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack released new video showing GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk leading a group of people on a tour of the Capitol complex the day before the riot. One of the men on the tour took photos of staircases and hallways and then marched to the Capitol a day later, according to the committee. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

596K+
Followers
72K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy