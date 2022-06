A teen from Rochester has been charged with possession of a gun at an anti-gun violence event in Buffalo. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 19-year-old man was arraigned on the morning of Sunday, June 12, 2022, before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney. Amauri Smith of Rochester is facing a charge of one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO