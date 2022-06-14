ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall; Pennington; Polk The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Southern Kittson County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Pembina County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mapes to near Kempton to near Portland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Larimore around 735 AM CDT. Arvilla and Holmes around 740 AM CDT. Thompson, Whitman and Mekinock around 745 AM CDT. Merrifield, Grand Forks and Bygland around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lankin, East Grand Forks and Mallory. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 127 and 207. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele, Traill, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tolna to 6 miles northwest of Logan Center to near Holmes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Niagara, Petersburg and McCanna around 725 AM CDT. Emerado and Arvilla around 730 AM CDT. Bartlett, Grand Forks AFB and Lakota around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mekinock, Fordville, Honeyford, Brocket, Johnstown and Conway. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Cass; Clearwater; Hubbard; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 368 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CASS CLEARWATER HUBBARD ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE OF THE WOODS MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE ROSEAU
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

