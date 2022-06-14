Flood Advisory issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Steele; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Southwestern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 715 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tolna to 6 miles northwest of Logan Center to near Holmes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Niagara, Petersburg and McCanna around 725 AM CDT. Emerado and Arvilla around 730 AM CDT. Bartlett, Grand Forks AFB and Lakota around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mekinock, Fordville, Honeyford, Brocket, Johnstown and Conway. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 154 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO