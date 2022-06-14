ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Huron, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huron; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Medina and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Ontario, Lodi, Loudonville, New London, Shreve, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Rochester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HURON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE OH FRANKLIN OH HOCKING LICKING MADISON PICKAWAY IN SOUTH CENTRAL OHIO ADAMS HIGHLAND PIKE ROSS SCIOTO IN SOUTHWEST OHIO CLINTON IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO CHAMPAIGN CLARK GREENE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAVERCREEK, BLANCHESTER, CHILLICOTHE, CIRCLEVILLE, COLUMBUS, DELAWARE, FAIRBORN, GREENFIELD, HILLSBORO, LANCASTER, LOGAN, LONDON, NEWARK, PEEBLES, PICKERINGTON, PIKE LAKE, PIKETON, PLAIN CITY, PORTSMOUTH, SPRINGFIELD, URBANA, WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, WAVERLY, WEST JEFFERSON, WEST UNION, WHEELERSBURG, WILMINGTON, AND XENIA.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy