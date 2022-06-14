Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huron; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Ashland, Huron, Lorain and Richland. In northeast Ohio, Medina and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Ontario, Lodi, Loudonville, New London, Shreve, West Salem, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Sullivan, Perrysville, Lucas, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, Burbank, Congress and Rochester. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HURON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO