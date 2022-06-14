ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Completely unexpected and amazing!': Moment a delighted Barack Obama is treated to an impromptu serenade by all-female choir on balcony in Denmark

By Walter Finch For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A delighted Barack Obama was treated to an impromptu serenade by an all-female choir during his visit to the Danish capital of Copenhagen.

Obama was in town for the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit when he heard a choir rehearsing on a balcony opposite Hotel d'Angleterre, where he was staying.

The curious former president called up and asked them what they were doing, to which the girls answered in chorus: 'We are singing!'

Obama wished the choir to sing for him, to which - with some incredulity - they duly obliged, delighting the first black president and gifting the girls an unforgettable moment.

The Ung Klang choir sang a rendition of the tune 'In Denmark I was Born' to the former President, who waved to the group and gestured with his hand to one ear, saying: 'Wow, that was fantastic!'

The choir is made up of nine women in their early twenties, who are all classically-trained singers and describe themselves as an 'artistic community'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmuyH_0gADR0tC00
Barack Obama was in town for the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit when he heard a choir rehearsing on a balcony opposite Hotel d'Angleterre, where he was staying
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxJO8_0gADR0tC00
The curious former president called up and asked them what they were doing, to which the girls answered in chorus: 'We are singing!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhZbw_0gADR0tC00
Obama wished the choir to sing for him, to which - with some incredulity - they duly obliged, delighting the first black president and gifting the girls an unforgettable moment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9rOL_0gADR0tC00
The Ung Klang choir, pictured here singing to Barrack Obama, is made up of nine women in their early twenties, who are all classically-trained singers and describe themselves as an 'artistic community'

A choir member of Ung Klang wrote on Instagram: 'Today our rehearsals started out completely unexpected and amazing!

'We have just started rehearsing for our upcoming projects, after which we hear a little street noise from the balcony.

'Suddenly, former President Obama steps out of D'Angleterre's basement and catches sight of us. He looks up at us in amazement and asks: 'Hello what are you doing?'

''We're singing', we answer in chorus, to which he replies, ''Oh, let me hear.''

'We start out laughing a little and think he is not really interested until we can see that he is ready to listen.

One of the group started singing 'I was born in Denmark' and the rest joined in, forming a surprising and impromptu serenade for the 'very impressed' former Illinois senator.

He asked them about themselves and what they did before getting in his chauffeured car and driving away.

'One has to say,' the choir member continued, 'that this morning was a little more unusual than our regular practice sessions. We have to admit that it just took an hour before we had fallen to the ground again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hood_0gADR0tC00
Obama stopped and called up to ask what the girls were doing with characteristic endearing charm, and was himself charmed by the serenade they performed for him

'Great day, great experience.'

Frederik Kurstein, 23, who lives across from the hotel Obama was staying in, managed to capture the moment.

His girlfriend, who is part of the choir, practices there with the other singers and after hearing the commotion outside they ran to the balcony.

Frederik, who works in TV production, said: 'My girlfriend lives in the apartment, and I live there too.

'I was just sitting on the balcony and there were lots of police and I knew that President Obama was staying at the hotel.

'I went inside and suddenly we heard a lot of screaming, so I went out again and that's when we saw him.'

President Obama was with Obama Foundation Leaders from across Europe to close the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit with a session entitled, 'Democratic Organizing in the Digital Age' last Friday.

He then participated in interactive workshops with various foundation leaders focusing on challenges the leaders face in their regions and ideas for high impact advancements.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

The 17th Century Was A Truly Terrible Time To Be A Human

The Black Death of the 1300s would have been an undeniably sucky time to live, the year 563 CE was pretty dire, and the first half of the 20th century saw more than its fair share of misery. However, when looking at terrible times to be a human, the dreadfulness...
SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

Classic Wizard of Oz violin expected to sell for $20 million at auction

The violin that was used to play "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in the 1939 production of The Wizard of Oz is set to sell for $20 million in an online auction. Before the auction, the 308-year-old violin will travel the globe on a world tour, visiting London, Beijing, Berlin, Shanghai, New York, and Hong Kong. The starting bid at the online auction will be set at $8 million, but with only 600 Stradivarius violins left in the world, the price will quickly skyrocket.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Daily Mail

Capturing the pomp and pageantry of the royal jubilees: From the 1897 ceremony for Victoria's 60 years on the throne, to 1977 celebrations marking the Queen's quarter century - the fascinating new archive footage showing the nation paying tribute

This week marks the culmination of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with an array of events planned for the weekend. From Trooping the Colour to a party in front of Buckingham Palace, millions of Britons are preparing to take part. Now, a new film collection released to celebrate...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton is elegant in a £2,450 white dress from favourite brand Suzannah and matching Alessandra Rich heels as she joins Prince William at the Grenfell Tower memorial service

Kate Middleton cut an elegant figure when joining Prince William today for the Grenfell Tower memorial service in London. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, opted for a beautiful white, pure Italian silk dress from Suzannah London, priced at £2,450 online, which she teamed with Alessandra Rich £625 two-tone pumps, in beige and black.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Let the celebrations begin! Newly-engaged Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek lead the glamorous royals arriving for the first bash marking Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her fiancé Shaman Durek put on a glamorous display as they joined royals attending a government party to mark Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday this evening. Looking effortlessly elegant, Märtha Louise, 50, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, commanded...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Bloater by Rosemary Tonks review – 1960s gem rescued from obscurity

The poet, novelist and critic Rosemary Tonks vanished from public life in the mid-1970s after publishing six novels and two acclaimed collections of poetry, leading to fevered speculation about her fate. She had converted to fundamentalist Christianity and lived as a recluse in Bournemouth until her death in 2014, visiting public libraries with the intention of destroying as many copies of her literary works as possible. Fortunately, her writing has survived, championed by admirers such as Neil Astley of Bloodaxe Books, who in turn brought her to the attention of Stewart Lee, who has written the introduction to this new edition of her 1968 novel The Bloater, back in print for the first time in half a century.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
NPR

'Greenland' revives E.M. Forster — and spins a tale of racism and self-discovery

The British author E.M. Forster, best known for the novels Howard's End, A Room With a View and A Passage to India, was a conscientious objector during World War I. His alternative service took him to Alexandria, Egypt, where he worked for the British Red Cross. There, he met an Egyptian tram driver named Mohammed el-Adl, and began an intense relationship that violated racial and, of course, sexual boundaries.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

412K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy