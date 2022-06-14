Pelosi brings up bill to provide security protection for Supreme Court Justices in response to threat against Kavanaugh after Republican Senator John Cornyn blasts delays

Nancy Pelosi is preparing to bring a vote Tuesday on the Senate-passed bill to increase security measures for Supreme Court Justices and extend those protections to their families after holding up the measure for more than a month.

The move from the Democratic House Speaker comes after pressure from Republicans questioning why she has held the bill hostage in light of increasing threats against conservative Supreme Court Justices and their families following a leaked draft opinion showing the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Democrats wanted to add protections for court employees' families, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator John Cornyn, one of the bill's authors, said that an amended bill would not have the votes to pass in the upper chamber.

'It's just incredible to me they said the Senate would not vote to protect employees,' House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Monday evening.

Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, co-authored the Supreme Court Police Parity Act with Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.

The legislation was passed unanimously by all 100 senators in early May – just days after the leak.

Pelosi will likely bring the legislation to the floor under suspension, which is a procedural move used for non-controversial bills requiring the support of at least two-thirds of the House rather than a simple majority for passage.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has requested unanimous consent three times in the span of one week in an attempt to bring the bill to the floor for a vote. Each time his request was denied when Democrats refused to agree.

'For the 3rd time in a week, I'm calling for a vote for stronger security for Supreme Court Justices—ALL of them,' McCarthy tweeted along with a five-minute clip from the House floor urging passage of the bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preparing to bring to the floor a vote on the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, which will provide additional security to Justices and their families

'This isn't partisan,' he insisted. 'The threat is real.'

'Why is Speaker Pelosi blocking something that the Senate has already passed unanimously?'

When McCarthy asked Thursday for unanimous consent on the bill for the second time, Pelosi insisted that it could wait until the following week.

'The Justices are protected,' Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing last Thursday.

'There will be a bill,' she added, 'but nobody is in danger over the weekend because of not having a bill.'

McCarthy responded during his own weekly briefing that same day with: 'I don't know how she can say that.'

He pointed to the fact that a man was arrested near conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland last Wednesday for a plot to kill the jurist and then himself.

'So was he not in any threat yesterday?' McCarthy questioned. 'Was he not in any threat after Schumer made his threats in the Supreme Court? Or Jen Psaki said it was the president's position to go to their home?'

'I have no idea why the Democrats have held that bill for a month,' McCarthy added. 'I think they may be playing politics.'

The Coons-Cornyn bill will allow the Supreme Court Police to provide 'around-the-clock security protection' to the families of Supreme Court Justices.

Several, including Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, have faced protests outside their homes since the report last month showed the bench preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade – ending federal protections for the right to an abortion.

Security has already dramatically ramped up outside Justices' D.C.-area homes and around the Supreme Court building, where a seven-foot tall, non-scalable fence was erected in May to keep protesters, demonstrators and other threats clear from the building and its employees.

Security has increase outside the houses of Supreme Court Justices as protesters rally outside their D.C.-area homes and wage threats against the bench members who are preparing to overturn the 50-year-old landmark abortion case

A ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization will take place before the end of June. The ruling could overturn a 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1973 that gave women the right to terminate their pregnancy nationwide.

Thirteen different states have trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion outright if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Following the leak in early May, Chief Justice Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and launched an investigation into the unprecedented breach.

Roberts does not support a full Roe v. Wade overturn, but with a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench, his defection doesn't make a difference for if the new opinion will stand as long as the five others stay in line.

The Chief Justices does, however, support a ban at the 15-week point in a pregnancy, which is the case brought before the Supreme Court that restruck the abortion debate.