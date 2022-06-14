ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi brings up bill to provide security protection for Supreme Court Justices in response to threat against Kavanaugh after Republican Senator John Cornyn blasts delays

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nancy Pelosi is preparing to bring a vote Tuesday on the Senate-passed bill to increase security measures for Supreme Court Justices and extend those protections to their families after holding up the measure for more than a month.

The move from the Democratic House Speaker comes after pressure from Republicans questioning why she has held the bill hostage in light of increasing threats against conservative Supreme Court Justices and their families following a leaked draft opinion showing the impending overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Democrats wanted to add protections for court employees' families, but Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator John Cornyn, one of the bill's authors, said that an amended bill would not have the votes to pass in the upper chamber.

'It's just incredible to me they said the Senate would not vote to protect employees,' House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Monday evening.

Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, co-authored the Supreme Court Police Parity Act with Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.

The legislation was passed unanimously by all 100 senators in early May – just days after the leak.

Pelosi will likely bring the legislation to the floor under suspension, which is a procedural move used for non-controversial bills requiring the support of at least two-thirds of the House rather than a simple majority for passage.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has requested unanimous consent three times in the span of one week in an attempt to bring the bill to the floor for a vote. Each time his request was denied when Democrats refused to agree.

'For the 3rd time in a week, I'm calling for a vote for stronger security for Supreme Court Justices—ALL of them,' McCarthy tweeted along with a five-minute clip from the House floor urging passage of the bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fe9m8_0gADQ2gr00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preparing to bring to the floor a vote on the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, which will provide additional security to Justices and their families

'This isn't partisan,' he insisted. 'The threat is real.'

'Why is Speaker Pelosi blocking something that the Senate has already passed unanimously?'

When McCarthy asked Thursday for unanimous consent on the bill for the second time, Pelosi insisted that it could wait until the following week.

'The Justices are protected,' Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing last Thursday.

'There will be a bill,' she added, 'but nobody is in danger over the weekend because of not having a bill.'

McCarthy responded during his own weekly briefing that same day with: 'I don't know how she can say that.'

He pointed to the fact that a man was arrested near conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland last Wednesday for a plot to kill the jurist and then himself.

'So was he not in any threat yesterday?' McCarthy questioned. 'Was he not in any threat after Schumer made his threats in the Supreme Court? Or Jen Psaki said it was the president's position to go to their home?'

'I have no idea why the Democrats have held that bill for a month,' McCarthy added. 'I think they may be playing politics.'

The Coons-Cornyn bill will allow the Supreme Court Police to provide 'around-the-clock security protection' to the families of Supreme Court Justices.

Several, including Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, have faced protests outside their homes since the report last month showed the bench preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade – ending federal protections for the right to an abortion.

Security has already dramatically ramped up outside Justices' D.C.-area homes and around the Supreme Court building, where a seven-foot tall, non-scalable fence was erected in May to keep protesters, demonstrators and other threats clear from the building and its employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyhG4_0gADQ2gr00
Security has increase outside the houses of Supreme Court Justices as protesters rally outside their D.C.-area homes and wage threats against the bench members who are preparing to overturn the 50-year-old landmark abortion case

A ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization will take place before the end of June. The ruling could overturn a 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade in 1973 that gave women the right to terminate their pregnancy nationwide.

Thirteen different states have trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion outright if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Following the leak in early May, Chief Justice Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and launched an investigation into the unprecedented breach.

Roberts does not support a full Roe v. Wade overturn, but with a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench, his defection doesn't make a difference for if the new opinion will stand as long as the five others stay in line.

The Chief Justices does, however, support a ban at the 15-week point in a pregnancy, which is the case brought before the Supreme Court that restruck the abortion debate.

Comments / 16

We hate Newsom
2d ago

they hate guns but now want guns to protect them but use law biding citizens can't have guns to protect ourselves

Reply
7
Julie Sowell
2d ago

how about gun control !!!! or making it Our kids safety. !!! I'm sorry but giving the justice more protection is crazy !!! our kids r more Important!!!they can hire there own !!!why do the kids safety and gun control not come first !!!

Reply(4)
3
Heather Williams
2d ago

Stop your no good laws then you might not need moreStop spending OUR MONEY

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Congress#The Democratic House#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic
CBS New York

Fearing Supreme Court ruling, Mayor Adams trying to set gun carry limits

NEW YORK -- With the Supreme Court poised to overturn all or part of New York's right-to-carry law, Mayor Eric Adams is devising a plan to get lawmakers to pass federal, state and local laws to limit as much as possible the places where gun owners can bring their weapons.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is trying to get out ahead of a possible ruling that he says is giving him nightmares.Think about it, the people who now can only bring their weapons to a gun range may soon be able to openly carry them wherever they go....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

412K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy