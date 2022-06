It's back! 'Sounds of Summer' will be happening again this year at the Great Barrington VFW Tuesday evenings from Jul. 5 through Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. These concerts are always a blast as we bring you some of the best live and local bands from the Berkshires and surrounding areas. Plus, the summer concert series is always family-friendly and free. 'Sounds of Summer' has something for everyone and we can't wait to rock out with our friends again this year beginning July 5.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO