SoKY’s Choice – Storytime at the Park

We’ve been telling more southern Kentucky stories outside Warren County this summer, giving viewers a chance to explore more of what’s in their own backyard. In nearby Hart County, Horse Cave’s downtown sits on top of Hidden River Cave’s main entrance. Visitors walking down Main Street can catch a glimpse looking downward straight into the cave’s mouth. Downtown Horse Cave is also home to a free cell phone tour, one driven by QR codes that tell 20 stories of Horse Cave’s unique history.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hardin County Animal Shelter needs help clearing the kennels. The shelter said on Facebook Tuesday that it has more than 100 pets in its care, and many have been waiting for months to be adopted. To make room for more animals, the shelter is waiving...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and Just Love Coffee Café helped out the cause. All funding gathered today at the event hosted by The Barren River Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program will help prevent elder abuse within assisted living and nursing home settings.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Bard Distillery in Muhlenberg County is holding a release Saturday for their “BATCH 1.”. They shared online that the bourbon has already won gold from the John Barlycorn Awards, and it hasn’t even hit store shelves. The individually numbered bottles will be...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Students from tornado-devastated communities are using the power of art to raise funding for their hometowns. Thanks to Independence Bank and LexArts, commissioned students from Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green breathed life into three life-size fiberglass horses alongside professional artists. The three students who...
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from June 6 – June 13, 2022. Faylee N. Brown, 22, and Connor C. Cassady, 22, both of Glasgow. Lindsey T. Davidson, 20, and James R. Wilkinson, 21, both of Glasgow. June 8, 2022:. Sherri D. Vibbert,...
CAVE CITY, Ky.-The Green and Nolin Rivers Blueway is Kentucky’s first national Water Trail. “We are Kentucky’s first and only for now,” said Cave County Trails project director Rachelle Wright. The official signage just went up. A lot went into the application to become a national Water...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be mud pits and mayhem in Edmonson County this weekend with the Redneck Rave back in town. Organizer Justin Stowers, also known as country-rapper Justin Time, described the event as a “a week long party full of mud music and mayhem.”. “Friday...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In July of 2021, Michael Munday of Muhlenberg County began experiencing worsening heart isuses, referred to by his doctors as a “ventricular storm”. Being a relatively healthy adult, the worsening health came as a surprise to Munday, who spent a couple of stints at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital. […]
There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener family over the last couple of years. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser is planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease.
When Nazi Germany made its last offensive attack on the Allies in World War 2, that assault became the largest and bloodiest battle of the war. One local veteran, Elmo Lincoln Martin, fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He shares his story of combat and survival on this week’s...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The best things in life are free — especially when you’re running on empty. With prices on the rise around the nation, a little extra gas can go a long way. To help during this fuel crisis, a small Madisonville business is offering you the opportunity to win $50 in free […]
GLASGOW, Ky. – Cities across Kentucky are set to receive the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan today. Glasgow is receiving a large portion of that funding, totaling nearly $2 million. The funds will go to the city of Glasgow to help the city offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue and payroll.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU’s football facilities will be receiving some upgrades. These upgrades include the construction of the Hilltopper Fieldhouse, as well as a new press box at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The fieldhouse has an estimated cost of between $32 million-$35 million with groundbreaking being expected next summer.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed their 50th Sheriff Deputy. She just so happens to be their only female on the force. Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon swore in Warren County native Deputy Megan Little June 1oth. Little worked for the Hopkinsville Police Department and...
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale and other county officials are facing a lawsuit after a Christian County family claims their horses were illegally seized. According to court documents, Greg and Brittany Turner who operate BG stables, claim that several Barren county officials conspired to...
CAVE CITY — Leticia Cline, a councilperson for the city of Cave City, recently filed to run as the city’s mayor. The office is up for election this fall. Cline was elected to the council in 2020. She serves as one of two women on the legislative body. The other woman is Beverly T. Ford.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School can soon look forward to a new home for the arts. Since last year, BGHS has been going through construction, particularly to develop the new Performing Arts Center. This new addition will be able to seat 700 audience members and will include an orchestra pit.
Kentucky State Police will be at Kroger selling raffle tickets for a pickup truck Monday and Tuesday. Kentucky State Trooper Hunter Carroll says they will be at the Kroger on Skyline Drive in Hopkinsville selling raffle tickets for a 2022 GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck. The money from the raffle...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren RECC is asking its members to reduce their electricity usage as much as possible until further notice. The company encourages people to conserve energy between 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They say the unusually hot temperatures are demanding on their electric systems and could...
