SoKY’s Choice – Storytime at the Park

There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener family over the last couple of years. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser is planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease.

2 DAYS AGO