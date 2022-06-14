ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

SoKY’s Choice – Storytime at the Park

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s edition of SoKY’s Choice brought to you by...

www.wnky.com

wnky.com

Throwback Thursday – The Horse Cave cell phone history tour

We’ve been telling more southern Kentucky stories outside Warren County this summer, giving viewers a chance to explore more of what’s in their own backyard. In nearby Hart County, Horse Cave’s downtown sits on top of Hidden River Cave’s main entrance. Visitors walking down Main Street can catch a glimpse looking downward straight into the cave’s mouth. Downtown Horse Cave is also home to a free cell phone tour, one driven by QR codes that tell 20 stories of Horse Cave’s unique history.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wnky.com

Student painted “Horses of Hope” are helping tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Students from tornado-devastated communities are using the power of art to raise funding for their hometowns. Thanks to Independence Bank and LexArts, commissioned students from Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green breathed life into three life-size fiberglass horses alongside professional artists. The three students who...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of June 6, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued in Barren County from June 6 – June 13, 2022. Faylee N. Brown, 22, and Connor C. Cassady, 22, both of Glasgow. Lindsey T. Davidson, 20, and James R. Wilkinson, 21, both of Glasgow. June 8, 2022:. Sherri D. Vibbert,...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Redneck Rave back in Kentucky despite previous injuries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’ll be mud pits and mayhem in Edmonson County this weekend with the Redneck Rave back in town. Organizer Justin Stowers, also known as country-rapper Justin Time, described the event as a “a week long party full of mud music and mayhem.”. “Friday...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
Warren County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In July of 2021, Michael Munday of Muhlenberg County began experiencing worsening heart isuses, referred to by his doctors as a “ventricular storm”. Being a relatively healthy adult, the worsening health came as a surprise to Munday, who spent a couple of stints at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Fundraiser Planned in Central City, Kentucky to Honor Scottie, Meagan & Thea Flener

There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener family over the last couple of years. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser is planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease.
wnky.com

Voices of Honor – Elmo Lincoln Martin

When Nazi Germany made its last offensive attack on the Allies in World War 2, that assault became the largest and bloodiest battle of the war. One local veteran, Elmo Lincoln Martin, fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He shares his story of combat and survival on this week’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Glasgow to receive funding from American Rescue Plan

GLASGOW, Ky. – Cities across Kentucky are set to receive the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan today. Glasgow is receiving a large portion of that funding, totaling nearly $2 million. The funds will go to the city of Glasgow to help the city offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue and payroll.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Wku To Build Fieldhouse, Upgrade Stadium

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU’s football facilities will be receiving some upgrades. These upgrades include the construction of the Hilltopper Fieldhouse, as well as a new press box at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The fieldhouse has an estimated cost of between $32 million-$35 million with groundbreaking being expected next summer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Meet WCSO’s new, sole female deputy Megan Little

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed their 50th Sheriff Deputy. She just so happens to be their only female on the force. Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon swore in Warren County native Deputy Megan Little June 1oth. Little worked for the Hopkinsville Police Department and...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Barren County officials named in lawsuit involving seized horses

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Barren County Judge Executive Michael Hale and other county officials are facing a lawsuit after a Christian County family claims their horses were illegally seized. According to court documents, Greg and Brittany Turner who operate BG stables, claim that several Barren county officials conspired to...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Cline files for mayor of Cave City, faces two in November

CAVE CITY — Leticia Cline, a councilperson for the city of Cave City, recently filed to run as the city’s mayor. The office is up for election this fall. Cline was elected to the council in 2020. She serves as one of two women on the legislative body. The other woman is Beverly T. Ford.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green High School to get performing arts center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School can soon look forward to a new home for the arts. Since last year, BGHS has been going through construction, particularly to develop the new Performing Arts Center. This new addition will be able to seat 700 audience members and will include an orchestra pit.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Warren RECC asks members to conserve energy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren RECC is asking its members to reduce their electricity usage as much as possible until further notice. The company encourages people to conserve energy between 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They say the unusually hot temperatures are demanding on their electric systems and could...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

