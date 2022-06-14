One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash northeast of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash northeast of Lawrence on U.S. Highway 40 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of U.S. Highway 40 near East 1675 Road near the Leavenworth County line at about 5:50 a.m.

Initial investigations indicate the driver left the roadway to the south, causing the vehicle to roll and land on the roof.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and flown via LifeStar to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, for treatment of serious injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to open the highway completely as of 6:30 a.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.