One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash northeast of Lawrence

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash northeast of Lawrence on U.S. Highway 40 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of U.S. Highway 40 near East 1675 Road near the Leavenworth County line at about 5:50 a.m.

Initial investigations indicate the driver left the roadway to the south, causing the vehicle to roll and land on the roof.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and flown via LifeStar to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, for treatment of serious injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to open the highway completely as of 6:30 a.m.

