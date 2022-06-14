ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury ‘back at it’ as Brit returns to gym for training despite retirement claims and Anthony Joshua fight rumours

By Jake Lambourne
 2 days ago

TYSON FURY is back training in the gym as he continues to reject claims he will make a U-turn on retirement.

The Gypsy King is still working out after calling time on his boxing career following his win over Dillian Whyte in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVoPO_0gADNh8Y00
Tyson Fury has taken to social media to state that he is "back at it" in the gym Credit: Instagram @tysonfury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yG3Wu_0gADNh8Y00
WBC heavyweight champion Fury is yet to vacate his belt despite announcing his retirement Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Fury brutally knocked out his British compatriot at Wembley as he defended his WBC heavyweight title for the second time.

But the 33-year-old is yet to vacate the famous green and gold belt to fuel speculation he still has a future in the sport.

And the Manchester United fan shared footage of him training in his private gym last week to leave fans begging for one last fight.

Recent reports suggested that he could face the winner out of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed match-up.

But the unbeaten Mancunian quickly shut down those rumours as he denied he is in talks about a return to the ring.

However he continues to tease supporters about a comeback as he announced on social media he is "back at it".

Taking to his Instagram story after a training session, he said: "Good to be back in the gym.

"Come on! Back at it. All the way. Clinkety-clank."

Despite Fury's denial about a return, AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful his mind can be changed.

He told SunSport: "I think the fight between AJ and Fury is always there.

"I mean, I still get questions walking down the street, even today, 'When's AJ fighting Fury?' It's like, 'He's got Usyk first'. 'Oh, has he?'

"So of course, you don't want to go back-to-back defeats but Usyk is also pound-for-pound, I think possibly No1 right now.

"Losing to Usyk is never terrible, the Fury fight is always there, but for the undisputed heavyweight world championship, which it would be, it would just be the biggest fight of all time.

"And I think if AJ beats Usyk, that would be an automatic fight that you will see in December."

