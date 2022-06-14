ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roger Schoell Attends Final Meeting as Marshalltown City Attorney, City Council Approves the Appointment of Dallas Lynch P.C. as New City Attorney, Effective July 1st

1230kfjb.com
 2 days ago

Beginning July 1st, the City of Marshalltown will have a new city attorney to handle the city’s future legal issues. On Monday, the Marshalltown City Council said farewell to Roger Schoell, who has served as the city’s legal counsel since 2014. In recent months, the City of Marshalltown has been looking...

www.1230kfjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Urban planner says Des Moines should consider viaduct removal

Des Moines should explore an idea to remove downtown viaducts, according to RDG Planning & Design's recommendation.The suggestion was part of a long-term vision plan presented to the city council this week.Why it matters: Viaducts create "pretty significant barriers" to development of areas surrounding them, Laura Kessel, a director of the urban planning group, told council members Monday.Catch up fast: The viaducts over Southwest 8th and 9th streets have been in place for decades to elevate vehicles above railroad tracks or roads to efficiently move traffic.Large areas surrounding the viaducts are underused surface parking lots.What's happening: A concept draft of...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Hidden message on headstone stirs controversy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A metro family is sharing one final joke with their late father, but not everyone is laughing. Steven Paul Owens passed away in September 2021 at the age of 59 and was laid to rest at Warren-Powers Cemetery in rural Polk County. Controversy began when his family recently had a headstone […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Deidre DeJear to hold rally after lieutenant governor pick

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee in the race for governor of Iowa, is holding a rally Saturday after she announces her pick for lieutenant governor. The rally will be held at Theodore Roosevelt High School Auditorium, 4419 Center St. in Des Moines. The event begins at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Dallas#Politics Local#Effective July 1st#Schoell#Lynch Dallas Corporation#The Animal Rescue League#Marshalltown Police
KCRG.com

Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors in Fairfax took to the city council about a 3,200-square-foot American flag that was erected by Fairfax State Saving Bank in May. The bank said the flag was announced in May and was only supposed to be on display on certain holidays; Flag Day, 4th of July, and Memorial Day, but neighbors said the flag made too much noise when the wind blew, and the light display illuminated their homes.
FAIRFAX, IA
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
KCAU 9 News

Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Three Des Moines murder trials rescheduled

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three murder trials initially set to begin on Monday in Des Moines have been rescheduled. Wichang Chawech is charged with the 2021 murder of Nyamel Deng. His trial is now scheduled to begin July 11. Spencer Pierce is charged with killing Jermaine Moses earlier this...
DES MOINES, IA
kdsm17.com

Iowa parents react to $100M investment in school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Reynolds rolled out a $100 million plan to improve security at all Iowa schools. The bulk of the federal funding will go towards infrastructure improvements such as staff radios, security doors, or a buzzer system to let visitors into the building. The proposal is...
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Investigate recent Domestic Incident

The Marshalltown Police Department this week arrested a woman on a domestic abuse assault charge after responding to a report of a domestic type incident in progress at a local hospital. On Tuesday morning, officers were summoned to a reported disturbance at 55 Unity Point Way on the city’s south...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Glenwood Place Cruise for a Cause Event to Take Place on Thursday, June 16th

Glenwood Place of Marshalltown will be hosting its 5th Annual “Cruise for a Cause” event on Thursday, June 16th, with the festivities getting underway at 5:00 p.m. Brooke Davis, Community Relations Coordinator for Glenwood Place, says a notable change is planned to help make this year’s cruise event extra special for everyone involved.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Fact Check: Is Axne attack against Zach Nunn factual?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Incumbent Democrat, Congresswoman Cindy Axneunleashed an attack ad on her opponent Republican Zach Nunn Tuesday. But is the ad factual? KCCI’s Chief Investigative Reporter James Stratton broke it down after looking through federal election filings and statehouse records.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

St. Ansgar woman sentenced for meth in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Dealing drugs means a deferred judgment and a hefty fine for a Mitchell County woman. Samantha Deanne Potter, 31 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Bullet hole discovered in 12th-floor window of Ruan Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees found a bullet hole in the window on the 12th floor of the Ruan Center in downtown Des Moines Monday. Des Moines Police Department's Sgt. Paul Parizek said it is unknown when the bullet was shot, but that employees at the building spotted it around 8:30 a.m. He also said the shot was likely fired before employees arrived for work.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy