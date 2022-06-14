Roger Schoell Attends Final Meeting as Marshalltown City Attorney, City Council Approves the Appointment of Dallas Lynch P.C. as New City Attorney, Effective July 1st
Beginning July 1st, the City of Marshalltown will have a new city attorney to handle the city’s future legal issues. On Monday, the Marshalltown City Council said farewell to Roger Schoell, who has served as the city’s legal counsel since 2014. In recent months, the City of Marshalltown has been looking...www.1230kfjb.com
